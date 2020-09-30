BMW M Mesh Edition Is a Cheap Dose of Orange Fun for the X2

The X2 is one of the youngest nameplates in BMW’s portfolio. Launched on the market in 2018, it did manage to draw quite the fan base, but from time to time a nudge in the right direction is needed to charm even more customers. And this fall’s nudge for the X2 is called M Mesh Edition.
Coming to the world as a set of minor, yet very effective visual enhancements, coupled with just a touch of mechanical upgrades (if adding new wheels can be called that), M Mesh sure does give the crossover that aura of fun car you’d normally find on a MINI vehicle.
As you might have guessed, the package in only visual in nature, and there will be no changes to the powertrains. It will be available only for the M Sport X model, equipped with one of three diesel and two gasoline engines – power outputs between 150 and 231 hp for the former, 136 an 178 hp for the latter.
So, what do we have? A lot of orange, sprinkled both inside and out. We see the color on the hood, offset to the left, on the sides, running from the front fender to the rear door, and even on the brand new wheels offered with the package – they come as 19- and 20-inch pieces of hardware. The orange is placed over a metallic color called Brooklyn Grey.
Inside, we get the same bi-color theme, M sport seats, orange on the seats, instrument panel and center console, and floor mats with edge binding and stitching in orange.
The changes are not extensive, and because of that they are not expensive either. You can have the X2 M Mesh Edition in Germany for an extra €1,500 ($1,700) over the price of the M Sport X model.
Full details on the package can be found in the press release section below.
