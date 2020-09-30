Chevrolet Dealer Discovers C8 Corvette Easter Eggs, Buyers Will Take Zora Home

Chevrolet has been pushing hard to make up for the downtime caused by the earlier-year lockdown, and is now in full swing churning out 2020 model year C8 Corvettes out the factory gates. And, as it turns out, they are also making some upgrades on the fly, as per one dealer.
Lots of people are still awaiting to take delivery of their brand-new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette of the eighth generation, and it seems the American automaker has decided to reward those who were very patient with a special treat.
Uncovered by the Kerbeck Corvette dealership in Atlantic City and brought to our attention by corvetteblogger.com, we get word that new shipments from GM’s Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky might carry not one, but two Easter Eggs.
They shouldn’t be hard to spot, though, because the company made sure they are out in plain view for everyone to see – as they have been etched onto the C8’s windscreen. The new graphics, which are very subtle (small dimensions and base windshield placement) feature the silhouette of Zora Arkus-Duntov as well as a set of crossed flags and the “Team Corvette” calligraphy.
In case you fell off the moon just yesterday after being frozen a few decades more than Captain America, Zora is the very famous Chevy engineer who set out on making the Corvette the proper sports car that it is today. Fittingly, his vintage representation is on the passenger side – as a way of making him the driver’s co-pilot for each ane every ride...
Also, the illustration was used by the Team Corvette during the new generation’s development as a token to allow certain people access to secure areas – while the public got to see it for the first time as an Easter Egg on the camouflaged C8 Corvette that was taken by chief engineer Tadge Juechter and CEO Mary Barra to a “Tunnels to Towers” event in spring last year.
