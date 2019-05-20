autoevolution

2020 BMW X2 M35i Shines Blue in Extensive New Gallery

20 May 2019, 12:00 UTC ·
In September last year, German carmaker BMW presented the X2 M35i, the high-performance-flavored version of the SUV aimed at attracting more young customers to the brand. Last week, a few months after the car's introduction, a new and extensive photo gallery showing the model at its official media presentation was released.
Having started production in November 2018, the new X2 M35i comes with the most powerful 2.0-liter 4 cylinder TwinTurbo engine on the market, rated at 306 hp and 450 Nm of torque and paired to an 8-speed Steptronic transmission with launch control.

In this configuration, the car has an acceleration figure of 4.9 seconds and the fuel consumption rating at 7.1 l/100 km (33 mpg).

As usual with an M Performance-tweaked car, the visual changes are not extensive, but they are there and meant to increase the car's performances.

The main thing that sets the car apart at visually from its series X2 sibling is the Cerium Grey-painted kidney grille. The color extends to the surrounds of the air cooling inlets and the exterior mirror caps.

Functional changes are the M rear spoiler and two specially designed exhaust tailpipes fitted at the rear and painted in Cerium Grey as well.

On the inside, the X2 M35i brings an M Sport leather steering wheel with shift paddles, the lettering M35i on the door entry trims and, optionally, M sports seats.

Underneath the car the German carmaker's high-performance division fitted an M Sport suspension system tweaked to fit the requirements of the SUV, an M Sport Differential and M Sport braking system with fixed calipers in Dark Blue metallic.

Having upgraded these elements, M had to do some more tweaking, especially when it comes to steering.

The new X2 M SUV is already available for order. On the U.S. market, the model retails starting from $46,450 but can cost well above $60,000 when fully loaded.
