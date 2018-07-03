BMW X2 M35i M Performance Crossover Spied at the Nurburgring

NASA's Dawn Probe Fires Ion Engines for the Last Time

An M version of the X2 is unlikely to happen, but just like the 1 Series hatchback , this funky crossover will boast a hot M Performance model. For some, that's nearly as good. 4 photos



While we don't understand BMW's urge to add more letters, it's happening on other models. For example, there's now the M Sport X trim level. The formula is simple, though, just like most German hot hatchbacks.



This car is going to be powered by the most powerful 2-liter turbo BMW has yet to make, which will deliver exactly 300 metric horsepower and around 380 to 400 Nm of torque. This will be sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic that's NOT made by ZF. We know, it sounds kind of lame, but we have to give the M Performance people the benefit of the doubt.



Not surprisingly, when you take the X2, which barely looks like a crossover anyway, and lower it, the outcome isn't an SUV at all. It sounds decent on the Nurburgring, better than



But if all you want is a 300 horsepower practical hatchback with all-wheel drive, what's wrong with the VW Golf R? We suspect the X2 M35i... or whatever it's called will cost a pretty penny, at least 3k more than the $38,400



Honestly, we wish BMW didn't bother with this car. The X2 is already in a tiny niche nobody cares about and is sure to lose a lot of sales to the Volvo XC40. Over $40,000 for a 300 horsepower hatchback? Maybe if it's electric. Still, Mercedes will probably have something similar in the GLA 35.



