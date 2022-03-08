Alfa Romeo GTV6 Shooting Brake Might Upset Purists, Make Others Wonder What If?

Alfa Romeo's Alfetta GT was a beautiful creation back in the mid-1970s, and it aged beautifully even in its facelifted form. The latter involved adding the GTV6, which was a SOHC V6 2.5-liter variant of the fastback coupé.
It was one of the last classic Alfa Romeos with a longitudinal engine configuration and a rear-wheel drive. Its replacement, the Type 916 GTV, was a front-wheel-drive model, but it was also offered with the famed "Busso" V6 unit. The latter was built up until 2010, when the last unit, dubbed "Bussone," left the factory gates.
Initially, the GTV, also referred to as the Alfa Romeo Sprint Veloce by the Italian marque, was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro of Italdesign Giugiaro. Yes, that Giugiaro.
Later on, the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo, which is the company's design team, has handed the facelift of the fastback. Regardless of the design, all versions had a transaxle manual five-speed gearbox.
With the introduction of this model behind us, the 26-year-old concept artist Khyzyl Saleem decided to see what the GTV6 would look if it became a shooting brake. Well, The Kyza did not stop at shooting brake, as he also widened the GTV6, lowered it, and changed the wheels.
We are not entirely sure about the livery, which strays from the red body with a black hood, made famous by the Turbodelta Group 4 GTV, which raced in rallies back in 1979 and 1980. Other Alfettas raced in the European Touring Car Championship, and all were modified by the specialists at Autodelta.
Now, this concept comes with a blue body with a yellow surround for its front grille. The headlights were updated and would definitely upset purists. We also spot a front spoiler, as well as massive fenders, meant to conceal a bit of the negative offset Teledial-style wheels.
The profile of the GTV6 Shooting Brake is a bit strange if you know what the genuine model looked like, but it has been done with such ability that it may appear as a real vintage vehicle to those who are not accustomed to the Milanese brand.
The only thing that gives it away from the profile view is the set of alloy wheels, which are too big for a vehicle of this vintage. Otherwise, a masterfully done render, if you ask us, and we have seen a few.
Initially, the GTV, also referred to as the Alfa Romeo Sprint Veloce by the Italian marque, was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro of Italdesign Giugiaro. Yes, that Giugiaro.
Later on, the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo, which is the company's design team, has handed the facelift of the fastback. Regardless of the design, all versions had a transaxle manual five-speed gearbox.
With the introduction of this model behind us, the 26-year-old concept artist Khyzyl Saleem decided to see what the GTV6 would look if it became a shooting brake. Well, The Kyza did not stop at shooting brake, as he also widened the GTV6, lowered it, and changed the wheels.
We are not entirely sure about the livery, which strays from the red body with a black hood, made famous by the Turbodelta Group 4 GTV, which raced in rallies back in 1979 and 1980. Other Alfettas raced in the European Touring Car Championship, and all were modified by the specialists at Autodelta.
Now, this concept comes with a blue body with a yellow surround for its front grille. The headlights were updated and would definitely upset purists. We also spot a front spoiler, as well as massive fenders, meant to conceal a bit of the negative offset Teledial-style wheels.
The profile of the GTV6 Shooting Brake is a bit strange if you know what the genuine model looked like, but it has been done with such ability that it may appear as a real vintage vehicle to those who are not accustomed to the Milanese brand.
The only thing that gives it away from the profile view is the set of alloy wheels, which are too big for a vehicle of this vintage. Otherwise, a masterfully done render, if you ask us, and we have seen a few.