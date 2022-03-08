Clean, CGI Widebody Lambo Diablo GTR Goes Retro With Exposed Turbofan Design

Experiencing the most exotic rides out there is not something that can be easily achieved by regular mortals. So, there are numerous coping mechanisms to make sure your brain does not melt down with desire...
For Jay Leno, for example, there is an easy solution – his garage lair filled with goodies. However, automotive virtual artists only have their imagination to come to the rescue. Luckily, on many occasions, that is more than enough.
Case in point. Andreas Richter, the virtual artist better known as ar.visual_ on social media, has cleanly abandoned any subtlety when he decided to revisit his Lambo Diablo GTR widebody design. This time around, the ultra-rare yellow monster still looks like something that Rob Dahm would approve of. Even though it is CGI-polished to slammed perfection.
Feeling like a retro, timeless tribute to the crazy 1990s, this Diablo GTR also comes with a bespoke turbofan setup created by the CGI expert to enjoy a Lambo that is being “taken to another level.” One could also say it was dialed up to 11, complete with a partial Aerodisc “super-deep-dish” fifteen52 Chicane wheel setup.
As for the real Lambo Diablo GTR morphing into this clean yet outrageous turbofan monster, there are probably slim to no chances of this ever happening. One of the many variations on the same Lambo Diablo (produced between 1990 and 2001) theme, the GTR culminated the nameplate’s track-ready story as the 2000 successor of the fabled Diablo SV-R.
And, just like the latter was a race-ready SV for the Diablo Supertrophy, the then-new Diablo GTR morphed the Diablo GT into a track-oriented gem that featured more power, lower weight via a stripped-down cockpit, as well as other improvements. By the way, some fans loved so much this surreal take on the Diablo GTR they even offered to port the concept design into Assetto Corsa. What a fitting idea...
