The 500-HP Hyundai Pony, or How Ken Block and Gymkhana Turn Digital KDM Fans

Come to think about it, would it be so preposterous to imagine that one day Ken Block and the Hoonigan team would sign up for South Korean duties? After all, they already worked with Subaru, Ford, and Audi!
Just imagine how cool it would be for Ken Block and his legions of fans to be able to complete a marketing- and adventure-oriented circumnavigation of the entire world through different-continent brand associations. Of course, we cannot jump the gun just yet, as the Ingolstadt-based partnership is still way too fresh.
And probably we are in for a few more surprises from them. On the other hand, the imagination of pixel masters always runs rampant, irrespective of what happens in the real world. Besides, Shashank Das, the virtual artist better known as sdesyn on social media, is thoroughly making an entire community of car fans delightfully happy. So, he has a major “commission” excuse for acting out all “Hoondai” crazy...
The Kore Enthused “KDM car community & merch destination” recently asked him to come up with a KDM-focused interpretation of what Ken Block and the Hoonigan team have been doing with various outrageous rides. More precisely, he was inspired by the 1978 Ford Escort Mk2 RS1800, “from the flat black paint job to the sponsors, to the widebody kit, to the 'Hoondai' logo, all the way down to the stylized flag design on the hood.”
As such, “even the wheel setup is, of course, Fifteen52 Integrale wheels wrapped in sticky Toyo Tires Proxes.” But those are the highlights we might consider to be tame... As for the rest of the ride, we are dealing here with an original, first-generation 1976 Hyundai Pony called “HOONICOLT” that was “cranked up to 11.” Notice that the CGI expert did not say “dialed up.” And that is for good measure.
Because the meager Pony has abandoned a puny 1.4-liter 67-horsepower four-cylinder in favor of a “custom-built (Hyundai) Beta 2.0-liter turbo cranking out 500 hp.” In this day and age of 1,020 Tesla Plaids, it might not sound like too much. But do take into consideration this virtual design also calls for a weight of fewer than 2,000 pounds, which is a little over 907 kg! Oh, and it comes with restomod subtleties...
