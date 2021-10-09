Two Very Rare Lamborghini Diablos Get Together and Are Up for Auction

5 Alex Mijares' Aventador Spreads Its Wings Like a Proud Rolling Piece of Wrap Art

The Lamborghini Diablo GT and its even wilder Diablo GTR sibling are some of the rarest bulls on the planet, and now you can buy one of each. 6 photos

What's more is that it wasn't just a Diablo with a fancy new trim name. Under the hood was a reworked V12 with more power than a regular version. Horsepower now tapped out at 575 horsepower, and 60 miles per hour could be achieved from a standstill in just 3.4-seconds. This particular Diablo GT is number 22 out of 80 total units produced.



They made nearly 600 horsepower and weighed just over 3,000 pounds. Now, thanks to a single auction house, BH Auctions, you could own both. Each one is from the 1999 model year and each comes in a bright yellow paint color. In terms of overall condition, both Lamborghinis look like they've been meticulously cared for.



At the time of this writing, the street legal Diablo GT is sitting above $600,000 while the more agressive Diablo GTR is just shy of a cool million at $800,000. While that might sound like a huge chunk of change for a car that's often a fourth or a third that price, these are pieces of history, and together they are even more special. Long before the Aventador or even the Murcielago, Lamborghini sat at the top of the supercar battle with the devil itself, the Diablo. The Diablo GT was in many ways a direct product of the GT2 racecar. In fact, in the press release on the Diablo GT, Lamborghini called it the fastest production car in the world.What's more is that it wasn't just a Diablo with a fancy new trim name. Under the hood was a reworked V12 with more power than a regular version.now tapped out at 575 horsepower, and 60 miles per hour could be achieved from a standstill in just 3.4-seconds. This particular Diablo GT is number 22 out of 80 total units produced.Then there's the next step towards insanity, the Diablo GTR. Unlike the GT , the GTR was never street legal. In fact, all 30 examples of the Diablo GTR that were built were intended for private racing alone.They made nearly 600 horsepower and weighed just over 3,000 pounds. Now, thanks to a single auction house, BH Auctions, you could own both. Each one is from the 1999 model year and each comes in a bright yellow paint color. In terms of overall condition, both Lamborghinis look like they've been meticulously cared for.At the time of this writing, the street legal Diablo GT is sitting above $600,000 while the more agressive Diablo GTR is just shy of a cool million at $800,000. While that might sound like a huge chunk of change for a car that's often a fourth or a third that price, these are pieces of history, and together they are even more special.

