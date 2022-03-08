Nonsensical Mid-Engine Polestar EV Supercar Gets Rendered, We Still Fancy One

Polestar is an imaginative example of what happens in the real world when globalization takes hold. So, do we need to wonder how come the virtual realm is equally quirky yet enticing?
Born in 1996 as an automotive brand established by a racing team. Then partnered with Volvo Cars and was subsequently acquired by the Swedish automaker back in 2015. Now a fully-fledged sustainable carmaker with headquarters on a continent (Gothenburg, Sweden) and car production located thousands of miles away on a different continent (vehicle manufacturing takes place in China).
Naturally, it has global ambitions, as even Sylvester Stallone has gone full gaga over the EV brand during a recent official event in America. But it does not matter too much where do these vehicles come from and where they end up. This is because Polestar (which currently has the Polestar 1 and 2 to be proud of) speaks the universal language of elegant sustainability. With a clear target on Tesla’s Model 3 as far as Polestar 2 is concerned.
And the ambitions are far wider and high-reaching. That ethos was demonstrated with the Polestar Precept concept car that will soon morph into the production series Polestar 5. However, the company recently amazed the entire world with a sportier follow-up, called O2 Concept. A fully-electric roadster that also comes with an integrated drone to keep up with the social media-focused times. And a beautiful design exercise.
Well, if that is not enough, then an automotive virtual artist has a rather nonsensical solution. The pixel master better known as superrenderscars on social media continues to explore the idea of mid-engined cars, but now the CGI expert also switched to Polestar’s EV DNA. Now, as someone quickly noticed, there is virtually no point in coming up with a mid-electric setup.
Volvo, for example, already does a great front and rear eAWD configuration for its models and Polestar. So, even if the Polestar Precept and O2 concept design language were taken up a big notch into supercar territory, there would be no need to deploy a mid-engine configuration...
Alas, we should never argue with the imagination of virtual artists. And this pixel master was already a bit mesmerized by ICE mid-engine transformations (Mercedes-AMG SL and BMW M8 Competition!). Perhaps he just forgot that EV motors are smaller and sit better on top of the front and rear axles. Sure, there would be a need to put something in the middle of a Polestar supercar if it ever became reality. That would be the heavy battery pack, of course!
Now, aside from that thought glitch, the result is quite mesmerizing. Too bad it may never become reality. Because then it would become a stylish rival for the brewing new crop of EV supercars...
