Seventh Chevy Camaro Follows Equinox and Blazer EV, Morphs Into Zero Emission SUV

Sadly, as opposed to the increasing desire for original Camaros, the sixth-generation pony/muscle car has reached the unwanted peak of slotting among America’s least-loved cars. So, things need to be done.
General Motors unwittingly nailed one of the nails in the potential coffin for its Camaro series when it allowed the Corvette team to switch the C8 generation to an exotic supercar-rivaling mid-engine configuration. Add in the better-performing Mustang and Challenger, especially at the GT500 and Hellcat top, and one can easily understand why this series is in a world of sales hurt right now.
Naturally, the rumor mill has gone crazy trying to imagine what will happen next. From stories about its dismissal to seventh-generation reinventions, everything is on the table. One of the most popular rumors talks about GM’s desire for a sustainable transformation. So, it is entirely possible to see the next Camaro adopt a battery pack and go fully electric.
However, some think it will also involve an expansion into new territories. Two-door tradition might be abandoned in favor of more interior space and a four-door configuration. With a couple of twists of the sedan and Mach-E rivaling SUV variety. Of course, automotive virtual artists were quick to adopt this idea and give us their imaginative thoughts.
Kleber Silva, a Barueri, Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on Behance, has recently decided to revisit his prior designs on the Camaro EV theme. While last year the CGI expert used some high-end Cadillac DNA (with various degrees of success) to create the next generation Camaro EV sedan and crossover, this time around, he uses the most recent Ev developments.
a complete rehash of the styling to adapt to the new Equinox/Blazer/Silverado EV principles. Well, more of the former and less of the middle and latter for the CGI sedan version. And that is now also valid for the Camaro EV SUV morphing. So, the front end provides a major déjà vu because it is almost identical to Chevy’s official take on the Equinox EV.
Meanwhile, the side profile has a distinctive coupe-SUV atmosphere, and the rear connects the dots (or, rather, the taillights) with the current Camaro generation. This is a mashup that feels off at certain points. So, we are a bit lucky it is merely wishful thinking...
Instead, we can all understand GM’s line of thought if they decide to go through with this electrified sedan and SUV approach. Dodge has proven it can still offload a bundle of sporty and high-performance Charger sedans even in a market saturated with crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. As such, Chevy would have the Corvette as a Coupe and Convertible, while the Camaro would become a feisty EV sedan.
It would also open new possibilities, such as fighting off the Tesla Model 3 assailant. Then, a Camaro SUV is already a line of thought for many Chevy enthusiasts. Especially since Ford demonstrated it can successfully diversify the legendary Mustang into a new Mach-E sustainable direction. Logic dictates that GM’s Ultium platform will have enough flexibility to adapt to a full-size Camaro sedan EV and mid-size (or larger) Camaro SUV.
Naturally, the rumor mill has gone crazy trying to imagine what will happen next. From stories about its dismissal to seventh-generation reinventions, everything is on the table. One of the most popular rumors talks about GM’s desire for a sustainable transformation. So, it is entirely possible to see the next Camaro adopt a battery pack and go fully electric.
However, some think it will also involve an expansion into new territories. Two-door tradition might be abandoned in favor of more interior space and a four-door configuration. With a couple of twists of the sedan and Mach-E rivaling SUV variety. Of course, automotive virtual artists were quick to adopt this idea and give us their imaginative thoughts.
Kleber Silva, a Barueri, Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on Behance, has recently decided to revisit his prior designs on the Camaro EV theme. While last year the CGI expert used some high-end Cadillac DNA (with various degrees of success) to create the next generation Camaro EV sedan and crossover, this time around, he uses the most recent Ev developments.
a complete rehash of the styling to adapt to the new Equinox/Blazer/Silverado EV principles. Well, more of the former and less of the middle and latter for the CGI sedan version. And that is now also valid for the Camaro EV SUV morphing. So, the front end provides a major déjà vu because it is almost identical to Chevy’s official take on the Equinox EV.
Meanwhile, the side profile has a distinctive coupe-SUV atmosphere, and the rear connects the dots (or, rather, the taillights) with the current Camaro generation. This is a mashup that feels off at certain points. So, we are a bit lucky it is merely wishful thinking...
Instead, we can all understand GM’s line of thought if they decide to go through with this electrified sedan and SUV approach. Dodge has proven it can still offload a bundle of sporty and high-performance Charger sedans even in a market saturated with crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. As such, Chevy would have the Corvette as a Coupe and Convertible, while the Camaro would become a feisty EV sedan.
It would also open new possibilities, such as fighting off the Tesla Model 3 assailant. Then, a Camaro SUV is already a line of thought for many Chevy enthusiasts. Especially since Ford demonstrated it can successfully diversify the legendary Mustang into a new Mach-E sustainable direction. Logic dictates that GM’s Ultium platform will have enough flexibility to adapt to a full-size Camaro sedan EV and mid-size (or larger) Camaro SUV.