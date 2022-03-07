2022 GMC Sierra Regular Cab AT4 Morphs Into Nimble Two-Door Off-Road Truck

Late last year, GMC followed suit on Chevy’s Silverado and produced an upgraded, 2022 Sierra 1500 series. Complete with Denali Ultimate and AT4X novelties, among others. However, this is not one of them.
The General Motors subsidiary knows that a lot of things are moving fast in the pickup truck market. Such as the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor or the all-mighty 2022 Ram 1500 TRX. However, their Sierra 1500 offerings are not exactly on par with either of them. So, they say that if you cannot beat them, perhaps it is better to join them.
Alas, other solutions do not involve joining the same old crowd. Albeit this one is merely a virtual thought. Coming from the pixel master better known as c_zr1 on social media. Who gives us CGI things to consider in the form of an off-road-oriented shorty 1500 pickup truck. So, instead of coming up with yet another attempt (like Chevy’s Silverado ZR2) at joining the Raptor – TRX fight, he just shrunk down our expectations.
The 2022 GMC Sierra can be had as an old-school two-door pickup truck if one decided the Regular Cab is the best for them. With either a standard or a long box. However, there is just one available trim (Pro), and a single 2.7-liter turbo engine with 310 horsepower. That is if you want the absolute smallest configuration for total nimbleness.
Based upon popular request, the CGI expert has decided to present us with the first-ever 2022 GMC Sierra AT4 2-Door, a Regular Cab packing all the goodies from the off-road-oriented AT4 in a smaller, nimbler footprint. That would also imply the availability of the bigger 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax turbo diesel engine, as well as the feisty 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine.
That latter option is one truly enticing idea. After all, it would mix a compact footprint that is ideal for off-roading with the feisty 420-horsepower V8 engine. Even better, there are even some ample color choices...
