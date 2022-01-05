The Dodge Challenger Sold Better Than the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro in 2021

By the smallest of margins, Dodge has been crowned pony/muscle car sales leader in the United States of America. Last year, the Challenger sold a total of 54,314 units, an improvement of just 3 percent from 2020.
That’s great news for the high-performance brand considering the downward spiral of the pony/muscle car segment in the U.S., especially if you remember that Ford usually dominates this particular slice of the market.
Speaking of the Dearborn-based automaker, the Mustang has moved 52,414 units in 2021 as opposed to 61,090 units in 2020. To whom it may concern, the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E that rides on an extremely modified version of the Ford Escape’s vehicle architecture has totaled 27,140 sales.
Dead last in the ranking, the Chevrolet Camaro is whimpering like an injured puppy abandoned at the side of the road. More specifically, General Motors couldn’t do better than 21,893 examples of the breed, which is 26.5-percent down on the 2020 volume of 29,775 vehicles. I can’t understand why GM has abandoned the Camaro during these EV-infused times, more so if you remember that the Camaro has near-perfect weight distribution.
Chevrolet appears to have ditched the Camaro after introducing the ZL1 for the 2017 model year. The best-performing variant of them all is dubbed ZL1 1LE, and the fastest transmission available comes in the guise of a tenner.
Be that as it may, Dodge introduced the Challenger SRT Hellcat for the 2015 model year with a 707-horsepower supercharged HEMI V8 hiding under the hood. Even the Ford Motor Company offers the 760-horsepower Mustang Shelby GT500, which is why the Camaro has lost its relevance.
Because it no longer meets the needs and desires of prospective customers, the ‘Maro is expected to fizz out in 2024 in the guise of a special edition of sorts. The nameplate is rumored to be resurrected for an electric sedan, which is wishful thinking on GM’s part because sedans do not sell well.
