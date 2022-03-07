2022 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss “Shorty” Looks Like a Colorful Regular Cab Vision

At least from the marketing and creative agency standpoint, the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado has tried to defy expectations. So, how about a virtual transformation to continue the progress?
It has been a rather short while since General Motors’ full-size pickup truck workhorse has become available to configure. In no less than five body styles. And with dreams of pricey ZR2 greatness to try and beat the F-150 Raptor at its high-performance dune-bashing, rock-crawling game with a 420-horsepower V8 twist.
However, some people might have already grown tired of the seemingly never-ending Raptor-TRX brawl. One that is being duked out in the field of spacious Crew Cab configurations. With ample room for five people on board and just some cargo in the bed. But a little less practical when it comes to attacking narrow trails in high-difficulty off-road situations.
So, the virtual artist better known as c_zr1 on social media gives us a hypothetical solution. After checking out all the 2022 Chevy Silverado trims in quick succession (also embedded below), the pixel master answered the call to morph the big Silverado into something smaller. But still with lots of off-road heart.
Thus, he created “Shorty” (that is our nickname, not his), the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Regular Cab with a standard bed. That is something impossible to achieve in the real world. The Regular Cab with a standard bed has just one available trim, the WT (work truck) with a 2.7-liter turbo engine, eight-speed automatic, and “just” 310 horsepower on tap.
However, leveling up to a Trail Boss configuration would presumably allow more powertrain choices. Such as the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel mill with 277 hp and a little more torque (460 lb.ft./624 Nm versus 430/583). Or the big 5.3-liter EcoTec3 with 355 hp and the ZR2-shared 6.2-liter Ecotec3 V8 engine with 420 brawny ponies.
Now, what else is left? Perhaps select our preferred color to happily stand out in a two-door pickup truck crowd?
However, some people might have already grown tired of the seemingly never-ending Raptor-TRX brawl. One that is being duked out in the field of spacious Crew Cab configurations. With ample room for five people on board and just some cargo in the bed. But a little less practical when it comes to attacking narrow trails in high-difficulty off-road situations.
So, the virtual artist better known as c_zr1 on social media gives us a hypothetical solution. After checking out all the 2022 Chevy Silverado trims in quick succession (also embedded below), the pixel master answered the call to morph the big Silverado into something smaller. But still with lots of off-road heart.
Thus, he created “Shorty” (that is our nickname, not his), the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Regular Cab with a standard bed. That is something impossible to achieve in the real world. The Regular Cab with a standard bed has just one available trim, the WT (work truck) with a 2.7-liter turbo engine, eight-speed automatic, and “just” 310 horsepower on tap.
However, leveling up to a Trail Boss configuration would presumably allow more powertrain choices. Such as the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel mill with 277 hp and a little more torque (460 lb.ft./624 Nm versus 430/583). Or the big 5.3-liter EcoTec3 with 355 hp and the ZR2-shared 6.2-liter Ecotec3 V8 engine with 420 brawny ponies.
Now, what else is left? Perhaps select our preferred color to happily stand out in a two-door pickup truck crowd?