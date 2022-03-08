Chevy SS Lives a Little Longer Across the Digital Realm, Gets 1LE Track-Ready

Both figuratively and literally. The SS was slotted in the North American lineup between the Malibu and Impala in terms of size. The performance, however, far exceeded its dimensions thanks to the 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine shared with the C6 Chevy Corvette. Alas, the quick and feisty sedan went out like a flame, and only sold between model years 2014 and 2017.Now, Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, has another of his Hagerty-sponsored “What If” episodes with a “quick take” twist. So, the new installment “answers a question about a car we did not know we needed until today. Had the Holden-based sedan lived a little longer we would have seen some cool, sportier versions?”No need to bother with the answer because the pixel master has taken it upon himself to provide one. Meet the hypothetical Chevrolet SS 1LE, basically “a sedan version of the (mighty) Camaro ZL1 1LE.” Naturally, this digitally augmented version comes with a complete aerodynamic body kit, along with the “big ol’ wing and the wide, sticky wheels found in the Camaro.”Naturally, the satin black hood could not miss the signature ZL1 1LE party, along with a port of the 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 shared with the previous Corvette Z06 and sporting 650 horsepower... Logically, the Multimatic spool-valve shocks would get a handful trying to control all the ponies.But this is only wishful thinking, so we can easily indulge in a perfect setup. One for eager corner carving and perhaps even some dragstrip quarter-mile attempts! Maybe if the SS lived a little longer the Camaro would not be in such a dire situation as today. Oh, well...