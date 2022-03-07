The Batman's Original Car Vision Differs Slightly From the Batmobile in Reality

This past weekend has been a massive one. For comic book superhero fans in general. And for DC enthusiasts, especially. As of March 4th, “The Batman” has started its theatrical release.
Directed by Matt Reeves (of Cloverfield, rebooted Apes franchise fame), this is yet another reinvention of the Batman series. And it stars an eclectic ensemble cast, with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman. Along with major stars from then and now. Such as Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, or Zoë Kravitz, among many others.
We are not going to spoil the (long) fun of watching the latest entry into the DC film universe. But one thing is for sure, the Batmobile has garnered a lot of attention, as always. Sure, the promoters tried to put the London Eye spotlight on the caped crusader. Alas, we automotive aficionados are there for gadgets, adventures, fighting choreography... and especially the car chase scene!
The latter was praised by just about everyone. However, let us get back to the CGI roots. And meet the one person that made possible the new Batmobile vision. That would be Ash Thorp, an automotive virtual artist better known as ashthorp on social media. He is not just a digital artist but also a real-world De Tomaso designer, by the way.
As well as a prolific pixel master that never backs away from an interesting partnership. Logically, that included “The Batman” calling to imagine the next Batmobile. And after many iterations (11 of them, according to the description), his final one looks like this. One thing of note, the CGI expert is keen to point out that “if you look closely, you can see some differences between my last design and the final one that made it into the film.”
And, luckily, no need to play that (sometimes) annoying “spot the differences” game as everything is neatly explained in the description. Plus showcased with an abundance of details in the gallery above. Do enjoy it... just like we did!
We are not going to spoil the (long) fun of watching the latest entry into the DC film universe. But one thing is for sure, the Batmobile has garnered a lot of attention, as always. Sure, the promoters tried to put the London Eye spotlight on the caped crusader. Alas, we automotive aficionados are there for gadgets, adventures, fighting choreography... and especially the car chase scene!
The latter was praised by just about everyone. However, let us get back to the CGI roots. And meet the one person that made possible the new Batmobile vision. That would be Ash Thorp, an automotive virtual artist better known as ashthorp on social media. He is not just a digital artist but also a real-world De Tomaso designer, by the way.
As well as a prolific pixel master that never backs away from an interesting partnership. Logically, that included “The Batman” calling to imagine the next Batmobile. And after many iterations (11 of them, according to the description), his final one looks like this. One thing of note, the CGI expert is keen to point out that “if you look closely, you can see some differences between my last design and the final one that made it into the film.”
And, luckily, no need to play that (sometimes) annoying “spot the differences” game as everything is neatly explained in the description. Plus showcased with an abundance of details in the gallery above. Do enjoy it... just like we did!