YouTuber Takes Delivery of Liberty Walk Ferrari 458, Receives $50K Invoice for Countach

TheStradman, better known as James Lucas Condon, just took delivery of his Ferrari 458 Liberty Walk widebody build, and it looks fantastic. He's also received the most expensive invoice on his Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV - a bitter-sweet moment.
Notorious B.I.G once said, "more money, more problems," and I couldn't agree more. Being a car enthusiast often means dealing with car problems, a lifestyle not recommended for the faint-hearted.
In his latest upload, Condon picks up his modified Ferrari 458 Italia. It's beenan ongoing build since last year, and it's finally ready to take home.
His new Ferrari 458 Liberty Walk widebody might be 90% complete, but still, the purple shade and wide fenders look fantastic under the summer sun. I must admit, it's always a little risky moding a six-figure supercar. One wrong move and you could easily end up on the worst-mod-list.
It looks a little sketchy with stock wheels hanging under the fenders. Still, it will be amazing to see how it turns out once the YouTuber gets some wide wheels for this purple bad boy.
Condon is a man on a mission, he might be working on a few supercars builds, but he's also building a super expensive dream house. With all his supercars in his possession, he needs a home and garage to match.
He's also been working on a Lamborghini Countach project. We are not sure about the details, but after mentioning John Temerian, we suspect it could be one of the Lamborghini Countach on display at his shop.
Temerian presented five cars at the Amelia Island's Concours d’Elegance classic car event in Florida this weekend. Top on the list was a 1-of-1 Lamborghini Countach in Tahiti blue. The fleet included a 1,000-miles Lamborghini LM002 and a Diablo GT.
Condon couldn't help not telling his fans about the hefty invoice he received from Temerian. It was a whopping $50,000. He admits it's the highest after a $30,000 repair invoice he got for his Bugatti Veyron. It might be a tidy sum, but nothing compared to what manny Khoshbin spends servicing his fleet.
