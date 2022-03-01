Ford F-150 Raptor-R Goes Full Digital Send With Baja-Style Racing Transformation

Even though Ram’s 1500 TRX counts as the most high-performance stock pickup truck money can buy right now, Ford’s third-generation F-150 Raptor should not be taken lightly. Neither in the real world nor across the virtual realm.
So, how about a pixel master that blends both? Ash Thorp, the virtual artist better known as ashthorp on social media, has a second-generation F-150 Raptor and naturally got inspired by it and the Bronco R Baja racer to deliver something that is appropriately crazy. In the best Trophy Truck kind of way, of course.
The CGI expert, along with his fellow virtual artist friend Carlos Pecino (aka colorsponge) has created the latest build from their now common “M.H.C.” digital series. Ash Thorp’s take on the matter is based on a multitude of experiences, as well as the mighty Bronco R prototype.
For starters, he is the proud owner of a second-generation F-150 Raptor that is deeply cherished because it “opens up so many new ways to experience the world and create amazing journeys and memories.” Naturally, he got inspired by Ford’s own Bronco R for this digital project, which has been quite long in the making.
Alas, the result was clearly worth the wait. Especially since the CGI expert also blended in the hands-on (both CGI and in real life) experience gathered from working (and hooning) with the mighty Ken Block on his latest Trophy Truck. Now, this is his interpretation of the third-gen F-150 Raptor dialed up to a virtual 11. And complete with innovative ideas to push the CGI boundaries, as explained in the description.
Thus, after both artists pushed themselves to learn more about the digital world during the creation process, do we even feel surprised these renderings look as if the Ford F-150 Raptor-R Baja racer is a real thing? Unfortunately, it is still merely a figment of their rampant imagination.
The CGI expert, along with his fellow virtual artist friend Carlos Pecino (aka colorsponge) has created the latest build from their now common “M.H.C.” digital series. Ash Thorp’s take on the matter is based on a multitude of experiences, as well as the mighty Bronco R prototype.
For starters, he is the proud owner of a second-generation F-150 Raptor that is deeply cherished because it “opens up so many new ways to experience the world and create amazing journeys and memories.” Naturally, he got inspired by Ford’s own Bronco R for this digital project, which has been quite long in the making.
Alas, the result was clearly worth the wait. Especially since the CGI expert also blended in the hands-on (both CGI and in real life) experience gathered from working (and hooning) with the mighty Ken Block on his latest Trophy Truck. Now, this is his interpretation of the third-gen F-150 Raptor dialed up to a virtual 11. And complete with innovative ideas to push the CGI boundaries, as explained in the description.
Thus, after both artists pushed themselves to learn more about the digital world during the creation process, do we even feel surprised these renderings look as if the Ford F-150 Raptor-R Baja racer is a real thing? Unfortunately, it is still merely a figment of their rampant imagination.