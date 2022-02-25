Logically, the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Also Gets a Price Hike, MSRP Now Starts at $76,880

Considered to be the ultimate high-performance OEM pickup truck across the North American market, Ram’s 1500 TRX has naturally kept the headlines. Now it is time for a renewal of the hype. But for a negative reason.
Mary Barra, the Chief Executive Officer of competing Detroit automaker General Motors, thinks new vehicle prices will not go down. Even after the current semiconductor crisis is over. There are many reasons for that. Greed would be one, but also new woes – such as the brewing Ukraine war – might have dire consequences.
And people should read through the lines. Stellantis did not record a better-than-expected profit after just one year since the merger by selling too many affordable cars. Thus, from Audis to Ram TRXs, the higher MSRPs are (most likely) here to stay. Case in point, the latter’s 2022 model year has just appeared online for configuration.
The virtual tool has kept both the 2021 and 2022MY quotations, so it is quite easy to check out the difference. And it is a sizeable one, even before factoring in the additional greenbacks, as MSRP excludes destination, taxes, title, and registration fees. So, instead of having a starting base of $70,425 like before, the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX now kicks off at no less than $76,880.
That means anyone looking to secure one of the most capable pickup trucks on the market right now will have to shell out an additional $6,455! Quite a hefty hike. And that is, of course, before additional dealer quotations. Not to mention the price for options and extra features, or a cool aftermarket build.
Well, the Ram TRX can easily go into Caddy Escalade's $100k and above territory. So, how about the lesser Rams? The 2022 Ram 1500 now starts from $35,900, while its Classic sibling is $29,515. Meanwhile, the heavy-duty 2500 kicks off at $39,160, whereas the larger 3500 has already jumped above the $0k threshold ($40,940)!
