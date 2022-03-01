CGI Dodge Challenger Demon Coupe Utility Is an SRT Rampage of the 21st Century

Today, everything around the automotive world is about crossovers, SUVs, and especially trucks. Even muscle cars have such Ute inclinations. If only virtually, at least for now.
Dodge’s Challenger – a third-generation series that is already present since way back in 2008 – still has not grown long in the tooth. Quick proof of that comes from both the real world and across the virtual realm. Even if only with an exceedingly small difference, Dodge took the 2021 sales crown across the pony/muscle car segment in America.
That is no small feat. So, is anyone surprised that Challengers also remain a darling of the automotive virtual artists? The latest CGI interpretation comes from London, United Kingdom-based pixel master Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media. He now has the second part of yet another tasty retro-futuristic transformation.
About a year ago, he worked on a Dodge Challenger pickup truck (Ute style) that seemed ready to unofficially bring back the 1982 to 1984 Dodge Rampage subcompact unibody coupe utility vehicle. However, the artist might have felt the result was a bit tame by his glorious retro-futuristic standards.
So, the CGI expert recently took another jab at the digital project. With help from the non-Ute version that used “a rather different front end.” Well, that is clearly an understatement, as the project looked like a retro-inspired audacious fourth generation. Well, it was all merely wishful thinking. So, do not get your hopes up that Dodge will get permission to be so bold-hearted in the real world.
Alas, we can all dream about the chance that someone will notice this cool Challenger SRT Demon with an exceptionally long bed. Until then, let us stare at the goodies. Those include the simple yet impactful LED headlights, bulging hood, squeaky-clean widebody kit, slammed atmosphere, and the racing-inspired rear end. Oh, and not to mention those stacked double side exhausts...
That is no small feat. So, is anyone surprised that Challengers also remain a darling of the automotive virtual artists? The latest CGI interpretation comes from London, United Kingdom-based pixel master Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media. He now has the second part of yet another tasty retro-futuristic transformation.
About a year ago, he worked on a Dodge Challenger pickup truck (Ute style) that seemed ready to unofficially bring back the 1982 to 1984 Dodge Rampage subcompact unibody coupe utility vehicle. However, the artist might have felt the result was a bit tame by his glorious retro-futuristic standards.
So, the CGI expert recently took another jab at the digital project. With help from the non-Ute version that used “a rather different front end.” Well, that is clearly an understatement, as the project looked like a retro-inspired audacious fourth generation. Well, it was all merely wishful thinking. So, do not get your hopes up that Dodge will get permission to be so bold-hearted in the real world.
Alas, we can all dream about the chance that someone will notice this cool Challenger SRT Demon with an exceptionally long bed. Until then, let us stare at the goodies. Those include the simple yet impactful LED headlights, bulging hood, squeaky-clean widebody kit, slammed atmosphere, and the racing-inspired rear end. Oh, and not to mention those stacked double side exhausts...