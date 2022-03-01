Do You Have a Moment to Talk About the Jeep Cherokee XJ Trackhawk?

Despite posing as an SUV, the latest Jeep Cherokee is built around the same platform as the Dodge Dart, Alfa Romeo Giulietta, and Chrysler Pacifica. However, as many of you remember, that wasn’t always the case, as some of its predecessors were quite potent off the beaten path.
One of them was the popular Cherokee XJ, built between 1983 and 2001. Also called the Jeep Wagoneer Limited, Renault Jeep Cherokee, Renault Cherokee, Jeep 2500/2700, BAW Qishi, and many others, depending on the market, it shared its construction with the era’s Wrangler, Comanche, and Grand Cherokee.
An assortment of engines was offered in this generation, including a straight-four, V6, and V8, as well as a couple of diesels, with even more mills available in its Chinese counterpart, mated to various manual and automatic transmissions, with three, four, and five speeds. But what if Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis, decided to give it the full Hellcat treatment?
As a famous meme would say, that escalated quickly, and the answer, in terms of visuals anyway, comes from Jlord8. The rendering artist spent time rearranging the pixels of the model, turning it into a veritable Cherokee XJ Trackhawk. The 4x4 is finished in a red paint, has some grey accents, and sports modified front and rear ends. The modern wheels spin around the uprated brake calipers, and the vehicle sits closer to the asphalt.
The icing on the cake would be the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, which pumps out 707 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque in the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The lump enables a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.5 seconds in the more modern high-rider, allowing it to keep pushing up to 180 mph (290 kph). Since the Cherokee XJ is significantly lighter, it should be even faster, assuming that it would have no issues laying down the neck-snapping thrust. It kind of makes you wish someone would actually turn theirs into a Hellcat-powered brute, doesn’t it?
