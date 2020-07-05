Jeep Cherokee XJ "Modern Box" Is a Reimagined Classic

The Cherokee XJ definitely belongs in the American SUV hall of fame, together with the Ford Bronco and Chevy Blazer. To regular people, it's a cheap-looking boxy 4x4. However, enthusiasts spend a lot of money customizing the modern classic, suggesting it's an iconic machine.
The Cherokee with the internal codename XJ came out in 1984 and stayed in production for about 17 years. That's one model with mild updates and refinements, not several generations, as you'd get nowadays.
The Cherokee XJ is an anti-statement from Jeep fans. It doesn't have the fake, mall-crawler appearance of a lifted Wrangler or the chubby crossover appearance of today's Compass. And because they stopped making the XJ almost two decades ago, it's become collectible.
Today, we found a rendering that takes the best parts of the Cherokee XJ and places them in the modern era. Rendering master wb.artist20 decided to give this old SUV a full makeover, like at the end of those shows where people lose weight.
A bit of LED mascara around the eyes and the Cherokee stops looking like it has a water retention problem. Also, the chrome added to the grille makes it modern, while black cladding is used for the ruggedness.
Taking inspiration from the modern Trailhawk model, the Cherokee also receives better off-road tires wrapped around tough wheels. The black roof rails and window trim are among the last parts of the digital overhaul.
The rendering looks more like something that could take on the 2021 Ford Bronco. Meanwhile, the actual Cherokee that Jeeps dealers have in their lots is closer to a crossover.
Jeep probably can't make a modern version of the XJ. Today, buyers just want the retro styling to be wrapped around all the luxury and comfort features possible. But the original Cherokee had a reliable and simple 4.0-liter. You could also take almost everything apart with one screwdriver.
Here's my attempt at modernizing the long running Jeep Cherokee XJ. Boxy 90s designs are the toughest to modernize IMO. Can you guess which SUV I used as a base? Hint: I usually try to keep it in the family!