Jeep Cherokee XJ "Modern Box" Is a Reimagined Classic

FHere’s my attempt at modernizing the long running Jeep Cherokee XJ. Boxy 90s designs are the toughest to modernize IMO. Can you guess which SUV I used as a base? Hint: I usually try to keep it in the family! • • • • • #jeep #jeepcherokee #jeepcherokeexj #jeeps #jeepnation #render #rendering #renderings #redesign #modernize #cardesign #cardesignsketch #cardesigncommunity #conceptcar #xjcherokee #xjlife #xjnation

