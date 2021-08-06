Ken Block's Trophy Truck Meets His Subie Rally Car, Let's See Which Is Faster

In case you missed the beach hooning in Mexico, Ken Block just presented his latest endeavor. It is a bespoke 1,100-horsepower Geiser Bro's Trophy Truck he will use to compete in the legendary Baja 1000 race. But he is certainly not forgetting about his rally stuff either.
So, in the latest vlog on his official YouTube channel, Ken Block and the team have decided to have a fun break somewhere in New Hampshire (at the Team O’Neil Racing School). And he didn’t come there unaccompanied, as his purpose-built Subaru WRX STI rally car is having a face-off with none other than his Trophy Truck.
That means the naturally aspirated V8 power of something that is “purpose-built for wide-open Mexico” will go against a flat-four Subie that was “developed over decades” to compete in its natural element. That would be a narrow 2.5-mile (4 km) forest rally stage that seems too narrow even for the STI, let alone a hulking Trophy Truck.
No matter, we all know Ken Block’s fun attitude towards life, and he is ready and willing to give this little battle a go. Not before the vehicle presentations, which occur at the 2:15 mark. That’s for the technical stuff because the amusing take is at the 7:45 mark when Alex Gelsomino (Ken’s rally co-driver) meets the Trophy Truck for the first time.
“Alex has not been inside this truck yet,” muses Block. All the while in the background Gelsomino can be seen with half of his body inside the wheel well... so does this count? Anyways, back to the tricky stage stuff. The cool action with lots of sliding around and dirt thrown in the air, plus jumps and great POVs occurs from the 5:55 mark for the WRX STI. Which also sets a 2:32 benchmark time.
Then it’s up for the Trophy Truck to try and keep up with it from the 9:35 mark (not really, hence the 2:55 time). But remember this thing is much wider and Block only played for some 30 to 40 miles (48 to 64 km) with it. In the end, Alex, who looked sleepy (!) during the ride sums it all up: it all felt “like being on a boat.”
