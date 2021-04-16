Hoonicorn Alfa GTA and Subaru 22B Bring Virtual Euro and JDM Ken Block Tributes

This Is a RAM to Beat Moon Dust Into Submission

For example, Romanian pixel master Mares Narcis George (a.k.a. spoon334 on Instagram) has used CGI wizardry to propose not one but two alternatives: a widebody Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA (the 1960s original, not the modern flavor) and a Subaru Impreza 22B STi Spoon Edition.He also thinks that Ken Block himself would probably approve, which may trigger some raised eyebrows from the audience. But, frankly, it's not that far-fetched to see the HHIC (Head Hoonigan in Charge) one day go for an Alfa Romeo. After all, his Subie ties are just as known as the ones that were recently severed with the Blue Oval, so the JDM-flavored tribute is rather self-explanatory.On the other hand, the Euro-branded homage is a bit more subtle. First of all, we should explain that Ken Block has no problems with obscure (from a North American standpoint) Old Continent brands such as Skoda, judging by his 2021 rally car, an R5+ specification Skoda Fabia.So, would it be surprising if one day he took the wheel of a GTA for a little bit of hill climbing, knowing that Alfa Romeo would certainly love the U.S. publicity now that it's happily part of the ever-larger Stellantis group? Even an old GTA could do the trick because he's gone classic on occasions with things like the Hoonitruck.Of course, it's also this virtual artist's way of tying the knots on two of his recent projects that were also showcased separately on other occasions. Granted, the gray-toned Hoonicorn livery doesn't do any of these cars full justice, but we can still celebrate the attention to detail given to the virtual creation of these two high-performance monsters.