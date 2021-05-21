Ken Block Checks Out Can-Am Defender Pro on "Donk Wheels and Tractor Tires"

There was a time when Ken Block's name was one of the most googled ones, and that time was right after he had launched his first Gymkhana video.
The following few episodes took things even further as the team came up with more and more daring stunts, but by the time of the fourth or so clip, they kind of ran out of outrageous tricks that involved a drifting car, so the following ones become just more of the same. Well, Ken continued to milk the Gymkhana recipe for a little longer, but to his credit, he realized he needed to change the tune a little.
We can't know what went on behind the scenes, but you have to notice that ever since his contract with Ford ended, the variety of the material posted on his YouTube channel started to grow. We don't know how that translates financially for Ken—the Ford deal was probably pretty lucrative—but as far as the public is concerned, it is definitely good news.
Not too long ago, we've seen Ken return to one of his early loves, the Subaru Impreza STi, comparing the modern version to a rally classic in a quick head-to-head blast around an improvised dirt circuit. Now we see him getting ready to go all redneck for some Louisiana mud racing.
Since this is Ken Block we're talking about, the vehicle he's going to be doing it in is just as important as the action itself, so the specially prepped Can-Am Defender PRO deserves its own video, which is what you'll find at the bottom of this text. However, it's not all about the side-by-side: alligators, bobcats, and about four types of poisonous snakes also get a mention.
As for the Can-Am, it's based on an HD10 Defender PRO, as we said, but very little of the original is left untouched. Well, we say very little, but the entire powertrain is actually mostly stock, meaning it develops 82 hp and, more importantly for what this vehicle is about to do, 69 lb-ft (93 Nm) of maximum torque.
Other than that, though, the Defender is almost unrecognizable. The guys at S3 Power Sports really did a number on it, starting with the custom cage (finished in yellow for dramatic purposes) and finishing with the completely bespoke suspension system. Oh, and it also gets what Ken very aptly calls "donk wheels with tractor tires", because small wheels and any other type of rubber wouldn't cut it in the kind of mud this thing will see.
They chose the PRO version as the starting point for the advantages offered by the longer wheelbase, which should make things easier for Ken in the next clip when we'll actually get to see him take the modded Can-Am out for a dip in the mud and, hopefully, fight off some alligators in the process. One thing is certain, though: even if there's going to be plenty of wheelspin, that will be one of the rare Ken Block videos without any drifting.
