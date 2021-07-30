Ken Block's New and Bespoke 1,100-HP Baja Truck Enjoys the Beach Life in Mexico

The former Gymkhana star isn’t called HHIC (Head Hoonigan in Charge) for nothing, as he really knows how to make a spectacular entry... no matter the venue. His latest efforts focus on the legendary Baja 1000 race, and of course, he needed to make a splash during the official introduction of his Trophy Truck racer. With a bespoke livery and its live beach party, of course.
Alongside the automotive star was up and coming 16-year-old rising star Jax Redline. And a bunch of other people, because we all know Ken Block is a true socialite. Oh, yes, and the truck. Which is a 1,100-horsepower Geiser Bros G6 Trophy Truck. But it’s not like other racer monsters, as the rally legend also got a 2021 “It’s a Living” livery from Mexican artist Ricardo Gonzalez.
Just in case the design seems familiar, it’s because Ken Block also has other vehicles with the same unique touches, such as a Subaru STI, a Ford Escort Cossie V2, and even a Tuthill Safari Porsche 911! Oh, and the Baja 1000 team just got complete: 2019’s overall winner, Alan Ampudia, has been welcomed in the (slightly deranged but in a good way) family as the third driver of the truck.
All these announcements and just a beach rip to showcase the efforts? No way, of course. Instead, everything was put into a cool perspective with the live reveal party at Papas & Beer in Rosarito, Mexico. There, rapper Lil Jon made sure to entertain this unconventional launch venue and the atmosphere got so hot that Ken Block needed to cool down for a moment (at the 4:10 mark).
Keep all that in mind as we go through the traditional vehicle presentation from the eight-minute mark. It’s a great interlude for the “little rip on the beach” that comes from the 15:35 mark... Surely you don’t need any explanations about what happens there, those brake discs that were literally on fire should be enough of a hint!
Just in case the design seems familiar, it’s because Ken Block also has other vehicles with the same unique touches, such as a Subaru STI, a Ford Escort Cossie V2, and even a Tuthill Safari Porsche 911! Oh, and the Baja 1000 team just got complete: 2019’s overall winner, Alan Ampudia, has been welcomed in the (slightly deranged but in a good way) family as the third driver of the truck.
All these announcements and just a beach rip to showcase the efforts? No way, of course. Instead, everything was put into a cool perspective with the live reveal party at Papas & Beer in Rosarito, Mexico. There, rapper Lil Jon made sure to entertain this unconventional launch venue and the atmosphere got so hot that Ken Block needed to cool down for a moment (at the 4:10 mark).
Keep all that in mind as we go through the traditional vehicle presentation from the eight-minute mark. It’s a great interlude for the “little rip on the beach” that comes from the 15:35 mark... Surely you don’t need any explanations about what happens there, those brake discs that were literally on fire should be enough of a hint!