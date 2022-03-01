2023 Aston Martin DBX707 Informally Becomes Most Powerful Luxury Pickup

When it was presented early last month, the 2023 Aston Martin DBX707 was quickly labeled by the British automaker as “the world’s most powerful luxury SUV.” The distinction was particularly important, though.
The flagship of the newly minted DBX series has a clear target: Lambo’s Urus. So, the Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine was massaged for 697 hp (707 ps) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. Good enough for 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds, as well as a top speed of 193 mph (310 kph).
However, the title is based on a technicality. North American SUVs like Tesla’s Model S Plaid or Jeep’s Trackhawk will argue about that all day long. Naturally, that has not stopped people from taking a liking to Aston Martin’s $232k luxury SUV. After all, it is going to stand out in any crowd because it is going to be exceedingly rare indeed.
Anyway, even automotive virtual artists have a knack for the DBX707. And, of course, they gave it their twists. From turning it into a 697-hp super wagon to resurrecting the Bertone Rapide Jet 2+2 one-off in a new digital key, everything was on the table.
Alas, the best interpretation to date comes in the form of “the most luxurious and powerful pickup truck.” It is all courtesy of the virtual artist better known as “SRK Designs” on social media. The pixel master has seemingly taken a quick ultra-luxury break from the recent string of EV transformations.
We are not that surprised, though, as luxurious pickup truck conversions were another of this CGI expert’s passions. This digital concept comes after yet another cool behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below) and goes to show the passion and time spent by artists to achieve these life-like impersonations.
By the way, the author chose a cool and stand-out shade for the finished DBX707 pickup truck. Still, we feel that it would not beat the 702-horsepower 2022 Ram 1500 TRX. Neither as far as overall power, nor in terms of bang-for-buck prowess!
