Aston Martin DBX707 Officially Unveiled, Is World's Fastest SUV

The world's most powerful luxury SUV title is now held by the Aston Martin DBX707. The British marque has unveiled the new version of its SUV today, and it comes with a 4.0-liter V8 that pumps out 707 ps (697 horsepower) and 900 Nm (663 lb.-ft.). That is impressive, to say the least.
You can easily spot the DBX707, as it comes with a larger front grille, a new DRL signature, and a set of air intakes in the front bumper that also integrate brake cooling ducts. The front splitter also has a different profile from the normal DBX.
The front grille features a satin chrome finish with six horizontal bars that have been split, and they have double vanes behind them. If you know where to look, it will be easy to spot the range-topper DBX from as far as your eyes can see.
Viewed from its profile, the DBX707 comes with dark satin chrome window surrounds, new louvered hood blades, and gloss black side sills. This time, the doors come with soft-close, Aston Martin notes.
The rear of the DBX707, which is probably what you will get to see more of on the road, comes with a new lip spoiler integrated into the roof wing, as well as a larger twin-rear-diffuser to match the new quad exhaust. The bumper has been modified to match, and it even includes quarter panel vents.
The more powerful variant of the DBX has been in the works for some time now, and it was first teased without too much detail two weeks ago. Now, with official details at hand, we know exactly what Aston Martin set out to do with the DBX707. The brand from Gaydon has set out to build the best-handling, most powerful, and fastest SUV ever made.
The twin-turbocharged V8 unit now comes with ball-bearing turbochargers, along with a bespoke calibration, which has let the engineers “liberate” more power and torque.
The nine-speed automatic transmission that is mated to this unit comes with “wet” clutches, which means that they sit in fluid for cooling purposes, and this is done to help support cooling, while handling increased torque load compared to a regular torque converter automatic.
over the DBX is 157 ps (154 horsepower) and 200 Nm (147 lb.-ft.), which is more than what some vehicles provide in total.
The difference is enough to make the DBX707 the most powerful SUV offered today, and it is also the fastest off the line, with a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time of 3.3 seconds.
The DBX707's top speed is 193 mph (310 kph) while sprinting from 0 to 100 mph (160 kph) is done in 7.4 seconds. The fuel economy sits at 14.4 liters/100 km in the combined WTLP cycle.
As Aston Martin explains, the gearbox has received a shorter final drive ratio, of 3.27 instead of 3.07, which is meant to improve in-gear response, along with sprinting ability, while also ensuring the efficiency and cruising refinement offered by the nine-speed unit.
The DBX continues to have an automatic torque distribution system, with the ability to send up to 100% of torque to the rear wheels. The Brits have reconfigured the e-diff to increase the benefit of the increased bump in power without affecting grip or handling.
Aston Martin has also made changes to the DBX's suspension with the DBX707. Its dampers come with different valving, while its dynamic spring volume was recalibrated to improve body control and steering response.
Further calibration was made to the electronic steering system with the goal of improved steering feel. The air suspension system continues to have triple volume air chambers, as well as its same architecture as before, but the chassis of the DBX707 comes with a dedicated specification.
The Electronic Active Roll Control system was also updated with revised parameters, and the driver gets to adjust the yaw of the vehicle with natural inputs of the steering or accelerator pedal.
As standard, the DBX707 comes with 22-inch wheels and tires, and customers may choose between the Sport and Ribbon designs. There is an optional 23-inch wheel, which can be had in textured black or satin black with diamond-turned highlights.
Aston Martin explains that the larger wheels bring dynamic benefits as they provide improved steering response, along with better "primary body control." The Brits also mention improved lap times, but no figures are provided on that aspect.
The Dynamic Drive modes of the DBX have also been changed, as the “Race Start” function is now available in the GT Sport and Sport+ modes. Recalibrations have been made to the all-wheel-drive system and the ESP, which is why we have seen so many prototypes on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
On the inside, the Aston Martin DBX707 comes with a revised lower console, which has the new drive mode selection switches described above, instead of having to search for them in the infotainment.
The driver has access to buttons that are dedicated to the suspension mode, ESP, manual gear selection mode (which now holds the gear, instead of defaulting to auto), as well as an active exhaust switch that can open its valves without being in Sport drive mode.
Sport seats come as standard, while Comfort seats are a no-cost option on this variant. Regardless of what version you choose, they have a 16-way electric adjustment, plus heating as standard in both rows.
Customers can pick between three interior environments: Accelerate, Inspire – Comfort, and Inspire Sport. The default one is Accelerate, and it features a mix of leather and Alcántara.
As far as trims are concerned, there is a dark chrome finish to switchgear integrated as standard, but customers can go for bright chrome or carbon fiber.
When the veneer is concerned, Piano Black is standard, but there is a choice of carbon fiber or bronze metal mesh, as well as the possibility of ordering something entirely exclusive through the Q by Aston Martin division.
While understated in a purely British way, the objective was achieved without "blindly chasing benchmarks," but in an inimitable way, which means something if you have ever had the chance to experience a product of this company.
If not, I can attest that it is special, to say the least. As I mentioned in previous articles regarding the DBX, I had the chance to drive it for a different publication last year, and it surprised me in terms of balance and handling.
Production of the Aston Martin DBX707 is set to start in the first quarter of 2022, and the first deliveries are scheduled to start in early Q2 2022.
