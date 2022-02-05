Meet the Three American SUVs That Are Flat Out Better Than Aston Martin’s New DBX707

Granted, there are a lot of things to like about the DBX707. For starters, it looks more planted than the regular version, featuring a redesigned body kit, a more prominent splitter, plus a whole bunch of other visual and aerodynamic improvements.
Its beating heart is still a Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 unit, which now produces 697 hp (707 ps) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. Technically, that’s more than you get in any luxury performance SUV (although not any SUV period), and it will allow you to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds, before maxing out at 193 mph (310 kph).
To clarify, that’s a 0-62 mph time. When counting to just 60 mph (97 kph), we expect this to be even quicker, maybe around 3 seconds flat. We’ll wait for the first reviews and see how the DBX707 handles the timing gear.
Now that we’re finished stroking the DBX’s ego with information from the official press release, let me tell you what my problem is with Aston Martin’s newest model: it’s just too darn expensive and not sufficiently dominant, compared to alternatives like the Urus or the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe, or even the Audi RS Q8.
I’ll do you one better though. Three, actually. Three SUVs, all built in North America, that represent better bang for your buck than the $232,000 DBX707.TESLA MODEL X PLAID
My first argument in favor of the Model X Plaid is that it doesn’t really matter anymore what your car’s top speed is, especially in an SUV. How much longer until the speed limit takes yet another hit? Have you seen what they’re doing in Europe? Look at Volvo too, they’re limiting all new models to 112 mph (180 kph). Do you really care that your SUV can hit 193 mph, while other rivals can “only” manage 190 mph? Probably not.
Then there’s acceleration, and that DBX can’t even hope to sniff pulling power like the one you get in a Model X Plaid. The Tesla SUV will put down 1,020 hp and 1,050 lb-ft (1,420 Nm) of torque, which will get you to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. All this for $120,440.JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK
Once you put a Trackhawk in your driveway, you can start telling your neighbors about its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 unit, the exact same one you’ll find in various Hellcat-branded Chargers and Challengers.
The Trackhawk bites the asphalt with the force of 707 hp (717 ps), to go with 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque, and in a straight line, it will take you to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, then on to a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph).
Why someone would spend an extra $130,000 on the DBX707 is beyond me – as if the latter is worth as much as a Trackhawk and a Model X Plaid put together, just because it’s got a nicer interior? If you’re an Aston Martin aficionado, then the DBX707 makes perfect sense. Otherwise, come on. A Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe is plenty nice inside too.FORD MUSTANG MACH-E GT PERFORMANCE EDITION
Speed is speed, and the Performance Edition upgrade package makes the Mach-E GT a really strong purchase if all you want is a high-performance SUV. It’s a practical way of looking at things.
On paper, you get 480 hp and 634 lb-ft (860 Nm) of torque, and you can still drive for 260 miles (418 km) on a single charge.
Bottom line is this. The automotive landscape has changed so much in the last 5 years alone, and if you’re not innovating, then what are you doing? That Mercedes-sourced twin-turbo V8 that powers the DBX707 isn’t a plug-in hybrid. Heck, it’s not even a mild hybrid. It’s nice that you can call it the fastest SUV in the world, but should we really be all that impressed with it?
