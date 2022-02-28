J.Lo's “Landyacht,” a Rolls-Royce Drophead With Bespoke West Coast Customs Pulse

Jennifer Lynn “J.Lo” Lopez, the great American singer, actress, and dancer who is an example of arduous work and talent paying off big time, is no stranger to the custom automotive world. Complete with a WCC twist, it seems.
Does anyone need their bespoke ride to be absolutely contemporary? Not when said automobile has the Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy statue up on the chromed grille and subtle West Coast Customs touches all around. And even J.Lo probably agrees, at least from her Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé standpoint.
Now, here is a conundrum: WCC, subtlety, a huge VIP, and an ultra-luxury ride should not all be in just one sentence. Still, this is exactly the case with this crimson suicide-door luxury grand tourer that got the bespoke WCC touches and still does not shamelessly stand out in the wrong crowd. You know, the one that gets you a one-way ticket into hater world.
Alas, it might be an easy case to explain. We have not seen Jennifer Lopez flaunt outrageously stupid things before. Or, perhaps, it was all thanks to the ardent work of Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media. He is a JDM-aficionado pixel master when off duty.
At work, he is the Head Designer at West Coast Customs. And it shows, especially since we should all remember this is not the first Rolls-Royce that was specially made for a huge star. Now, we really dig the custom red and chrome combination, along with all the other subtle touches.
Too bad we do not get to check out the squeaky-clean white leather goodies of the interior. But that’s one place where the owner would like to keep the mystery. After all, it has been a while since the Dawn successor appeared and finally updated the cockpit to modern standards...
