Virtual R34 Skyline GT-R “Sunny Ute” Seems Like a Cheap El Camino JDM Build

Curiously enough, the fifth-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) not only sparks ample pop culture legends. It is also a darling of the automotive virtual artists... for all the quirky reasons.
Way fewer R34s were produced when compared to the previous two incarnations. That instantly made the final Skyline GT-R (R35s dropped the famed Skyline moniker) a major JDM collectible. Naturally, pop culture stories also helped with the icon status. But everything is also taking hilarious turns across the virtual realm.
So, we have seen a lot of normal R34 Skyline GT-R transformations across the plains of imagination land. Even Jon Pumfrey, the virtual artist behind the DomesticMango label (aka dm_jon on social media), likes to showcase many cool attitudes. So, we also embedded the latest for contrasting purposes.
But just like with many other instances, when the R34 was transformed into something that it never was (such as a feisty sedan, a super-SUV, and more) this time around the CGI expert also trespassed into quirkiness territory. With something that might look exactly like a poor person’s attempt at delivering a Ford Ranchero/Chevy El Camino coupe utility take on the Skyline GT-R.
A “poorly” conceived one, as most fans noticed. Frankly, we agree with them. The “widebody” kit is but a pale shadow of what the aftermarket world could achieve. The front end gives out Porsche and Miata vibes to some, while the pickup proportions seem off, according to other opinions. For us, though, the one stand-out feature was the shade difference between the doors and the rest of the body.
The archetypal bad mechanic/worse painter combination now also strikes across the virtual realm, it seems. This is rather funny, especially when the work is coming from a pixel master that usually achieves stunning JDM paintjobs with these virtual projects. Alas, no one is perfect. Especially when he is annoyed into CGI submission by popular requests...
