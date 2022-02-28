440CI 1979 Dodge Durango Three-Row SUV Comes From a Different Chrysler-Jeep Past

Back in the day when not everything was about crossovers, SUVs, or pickup trucks a three-row sport utility vehicle was not exactly adventure material. But someone has decided to reconstruct the past.
Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, has an interesting series in collaboration with Hagerty. It is called “What If” and the title probably speaks for itself. Alas, one thing to mention: it is only about possible/impossible/alternate automotive universes.
As such, within the car-related realm, his latest episode takes us back to the so-called Malaise era when things were rough for everyone, but especially Detroit automakers like Chrysler. Interestingly, the digital author has decided the struggling carmaker still had the financial power to acquire AMC (American Motors Corporation) a bit earlier than it did in the real world.
So, by 1979, the ultra-important Jeep brand was already theirs and Chrysler could “shamelessly” create an “original” Dodge Durango three-row SUV based on the Jeep Wagoneer a lot earlier than it did. Notice that everything is about the minute details, like the fact that Dodge started production of the first-generation (DN) Durango back in 1997. In the real world.
Anyway, back to the hypothetical story, the CGI expert has decided to have the Durango take on the Wagoneer with third-row seating and Dodge Ram design cues. Naturally, for the digital package to be complete, there is always the need for a feisty powertrain and cool paintjob selection. No worries, both are present here as well.
So, the non-existent ‘79 Durango would have been equipped with “the then plentiful 360 or 440ci” V8 engines, as well as “selectable 4WD and good old locking manual hubs.” Also, the styling is a bit reminiscent of “The Simpsons” Canyonero... although it “was totally unintentional.” Yeah, right, like we believe him! It should have been Homer sitting behind the wheel, not an empty seat in crimson or tan leather/velour...
