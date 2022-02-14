Little Dodge Dart SRT Widebody Goes the Way of Hellcats, Only With a CGI Twist

The original Dodge Dart lived a fruitful life between 1959 and 1976, giving us cool stuff like the Dart Demon. Then Chrysler decided to try and resurrect the nameplate as a successor to its Neon compact.
While entirely forgettable otherwise, Dodge’s Neon had two redeeming qualities. One was the quirky headlight design, which made sure it would easily stand out in any crowd. Not necessarily for the right reasons, though. The other was its 2003-2005 Neon SRT-4 sporty derivation, for obvious turbocharged shenanigans.
Following the same recipe, save for the front fascia oddness, Dodge’s resurrected Dart was even less something to write home about. It even failed to materialize into a Dart SRT 4 version after plans to continue the line were scrapped. Still, the nameplate has not remained without fans.
Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, continues his well-known Hagerty-sponsored “What If” series. The CGI expert wondered what would have happened if the Detroit automaker had gone through with its plans to deliver a feisty Dart to the world. So, the pixel master imagines the Dart line continued alongside the Charger and Challenger story, eventually following along with all the higher Hellcats.
As such, much in “the same fashion as their Charger and Challenger counterparts” here is a Dodge Dart SRT Widebody. Complete with all the usual suspects, including “big fender flares, bigger wheels, Brembo brakes, hood scoop, new bumpers, and a bright red paint, only possible in a Dodge product.” Well, that part is not entirely accurate, as we have seen many cool shades of crimson before...
Alas, we are not here to debate that. But rather find out more about what ticks inside the wishful thinking SRT Dart. The author gives us a quick resume. So, “if taken through the same route as the original Neon SRT-4” it should easily have been “crude, simple, fast, and cheap.”
