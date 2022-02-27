Toyota 2000GT “Racing Spec” Is Reimagined JDM Classic Ready to Defy Conventions

Just a handful of Toyota 2000GTs were produced during the late 1960s. As such, this classic grand tourer has become a major collectible. One that does not bode well for the world of customization. However...
The real-world trials and tribulations will probably make it impossible for a surviving unit (of a total of just 351 examples) to become a masterfully slammed and widebody JDM tuning hero. Its rarity, the acquisition price, its heritage, as well as historical importance will all plot against such craziness.
Alas, nothing stops automotive virtual artists from playing with Toyota’s halo car of the swinging 1960s. And, especially since no real cars were ever harmed during the making of such digital projects, we do not mind seeing these imaginary creations.
Especially when dealing with Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, who loves JDMs so much that he sometimes recycles ideas. For example, this is not the first time he morphs a 2000GT into something that will virtually thrash its VIP status in favor of an aggressively slammed widebody stance.
Still, it is way more respectful now than back when the pixel master decided a 2000GT, a Honda Civic, and a Mazda MX-5 Miata would bode well for a quick and way too vibrant GloFish icon project. Besides, it might also serve as a motorsport enthusiast’s JDM call to arms.
Without calling it so, his latest Toyota 2000GT transformation seems to follow his imaginative “racing specification” template. Complete with a winglet-heavy style for the widebody aerodynamic kit, Yokohama race tires, and a lowered vibe to give ants a few digital headaches...
No worries about speedbumps, though. Just like many other projects, unless specified otherwise this is forever destined to remain merely wishful thinking. But it was only logical since this is not a mundane Honda Civic. Although let us not get started with the latter either because Musa really loves them’ hatchbacks...
