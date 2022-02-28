BMW M850i Digitally Grows Bigger Trunk, Becomes the Definition of a Shooting Brake

Unless we’re talking about the electric push, or the occasional niche crossover that keeps hitting the market, car manufacturers don’t really experiment with new vehicles anymore. And it’s a pity, as we could have had some interesting proposals, like the BMW 8 Series Shooting Brake.
Sketched out by SugarDesign_1, it is basically the definition of a Shooting Brake, as instead of going down the five-door route, with a sloping roofline behind the B pillars, it has a three-door body style, which fits the overall looks of the car like a glove.
One does not need to be a connoisseur to spot the changes, as everything is identical up to the B pillars. Further back, it's a slightly longer roofline that ends with a tailgate. The taillights, bumper, diffuser, and aggressive tailpipe trim carry over from the M850i variant, on which it builds, and rather surprisingly, the rendering artist forgot to add the fuel filler cap on the right rear fender.
But make no mistake, such a model, assuming that BMW would make it, which they obviously won’t, would retain the same engine as the M850i, namely a 4.4-liter V8. The twin-turbocharged power unit is good for 523 hp (530 ps / 390 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, working in conjunction with an eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive. This configuration enables a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.7 seconds in the M850i Coupe, which can keep pushing up to 155 mph (250 kph).
Now, as we already mentioned, the Munich auto firm has no intention of putting a real Shooting Brake variant of the 8 Series in production, as such a model would likely not justify the research and development costs. But if they did, would you consider buying one? This writer would, if he had the money, because, well… just look at it!
