1974 Lincoln Continental Rendering Combines Shelby GT500 Power With Slammed Look

Produced between 1970 and 1979 in Michigan, the fifth-gen Continental is a proper land yacht. Penned by Arnot “Buzz” Grisinger, who is also credited for working on the Manhattan Project, the classy luxobarge features a longer-wheelbase version of the Mercury Marquis' chassis.
The Ford Motor Company parts bin was also used for the powertrain options, namely a 6.6-liter Cleveland and a big block with a displacement of 7.5 liters from the 385 engine family. Offered in hardtop, coupe, and sedan guides, the fifth-gen Continental was anything but sporty despite its huge motors.
Sure, the 7.5-liter mill cranked out a mighty 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) of torque at 2,800 revolutions per minute. But on the other hand, the coupe tipped the scales at 4,860 pounds (2,205 kilograms). The SelectShift automatic didn’t help either, and neither did the body-on-frame chassis.
The Conti was purely a cruiser, and it was brilliant until 1972 when Lincoln had to reduce the compression ratio and modify the big-block V8 for unleaded gasoline with a lower octane rating. That year, American automakers also had to adopt the SAE J1348 standard for net horsepower. Introduced less than a month before the 1973 oil crisis kicked off the Malaise Era, the 1974 model year signaled the slow death of the Continental.
Be that as it may, period-correct examples are super desirable nowadays due to what the Continental stands for in the American automotive industry’s illustrious history. The 1974 model in the featured rendering would vex many enthusiasts, but on the other hand, no Conti was hurt in the process.
Penned by pixel artist Abimelec Arellano for Lincoln’s 100th anniversary, the slammed restomod is rocking airbag suspension and mirror-finish chrome wheels. The pièce de resistance comes in the guise of a Shelby GT500 engine, a 760-hp lump that’s perfectly suited to such a heavy car because the Predator V8 cranks out 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque.
As a side note, Clara and Edsel Ford encouraged Henry Ford to purchase the Lincoln Motor Company from Henry M. Leland for $8 million in February 1922. “The timing of our 100th anniversary couldn’t be more ideal as we shift to an electrified future,” said Lincoln’s current big kahuna Joy Falotico, “and I look forward to shepherding the brand into the next 100 years.”
