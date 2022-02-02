2022 Lincoln Navigator Pricing Announced, Most Trims Are More Expensive

Refreshed for the 2022 model year, the Navigator is - obviously enough - a little more expensive than before. The rear-wheel-drive Standard trim level with the regular wheelbase is only $5 more at $76,710 sans freight.
At the other end of the spectrum, Lincoln’s website lists the four-wheel-drive Black Label L at $106,025 compared to $101,855 for the 2021 model year. The biggest increase, however, concerns the rear-wheel-drive Reserve with the regular wheelbase at $90,075 compared to $85,715 for MY2021.
But somewhat curiously for a luxury brand and luxury utility vehicle, the Standard L is $200 more affordable at $79,705 versus $79,905 last year.
That said, let’s go through what has changed with the mid-cycle refresh.
Unveiled in August 2021, the facelifted lineup has received Lincoln ActiveGlide semi-autonomous driving technology. Connected features that include over-the-air software updates also need to be mentioned, along with built-in Amazon Alexa. Responsible for approximately 33 percent of the American marque’s clients, the Navigator sweetens the deal with a Fire TX experience that includes music streaming, video streaming, and gaming.
“We’ve added thoughtful technology we know our clients will appreciate, helping to make their journey, whether it be near or far, as effortless and enjoyable as possible,” said Navigator chief program engineer Mike Kipley. On the outside, the visual changes are reassuringly simple and tasteful.
The list of aesthetic updates for the Navigator kicks off with a different signature grille up front, pixel project headlamps, and 3D taillamps that fade from the center out upon welcome and out to center upon farewell. Very small touches, but then again, this gentle giant doesn’t need much else.
As ever, the Navigator is offered exclusively with a twin-turbo V6 from the EcoBoost family of engines. The 3.5-liter mill is rated at 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (691 Nm), numbers that would make a Ford F-150 Raptor blush with admiration. Last, but certainly not least, Lincoln waxes lyrical about Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview. The system employs a forward-facing camera and various other sensors that rear the road 500 times per second, adjusting the suspension up to 100 times per second.
But somewhat curiously for a luxury brand and luxury utility vehicle, the Standard L is $200 more affordable at $79,705 versus $79,905 last year.
That said, let’s go through what has changed with the mid-cycle refresh.
Unveiled in August 2021, the facelifted lineup has received Lincoln ActiveGlide semi-autonomous driving technology. Connected features that include over-the-air software updates also need to be mentioned, along with built-in Amazon Alexa. Responsible for approximately 33 percent of the American marque’s clients, the Navigator sweetens the deal with a Fire TX experience that includes music streaming, video streaming, and gaming.
“We’ve added thoughtful technology we know our clients will appreciate, helping to make their journey, whether it be near or far, as effortless and enjoyable as possible,” said Navigator chief program engineer Mike Kipley. On the outside, the visual changes are reassuringly simple and tasteful.
The list of aesthetic updates for the Navigator kicks off with a different signature grille up front, pixel project headlamps, and 3D taillamps that fade from the center out upon welcome and out to center upon farewell. Very small touches, but then again, this gentle giant doesn’t need much else.
As ever, the Navigator is offered exclusively with a twin-turbo V6 from the EcoBoost family of engines. The 3.5-liter mill is rated at 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (691 Nm), numbers that would make a Ford F-150 Raptor blush with admiration. Last, but certainly not least, Lincoln waxes lyrical about Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview. The system employs a forward-facing camera and various other sensors that rear the road 500 times per second, adjusting the suspension up to 100 times per second.