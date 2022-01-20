2022 Ford F-150 Raptor R Confirmed With V8 Engine, Most Likely 5.2L Predator

Every now and then, FoMoCo offers a few regarding future products on its media website. While going through a .pdf with 2022 model year information, searching for a totally different vehicle, my attention was drawn by the F-150 Raptor R. More specifically, it’s been confirmed as a 2022 MY with a V8 engine of unknown displacement and output figures.
Here's the statement in question: “Raptor R will feature a V8 engine. We look forward to sharing more information about Raptor R soon,” and by "soon", the Dearborn-based marque is referring to spring 2022 at the latest.
Ford usually introduces new model years in the fall, which means the Raptor R should go on sale in the summer in order to pass as a 2022 MY.
This hunch corroborates with a September 2021 report from our friends at Ford Authority, which understand that Raptor Rs will roll out late in the model year. The V6-engined F-150 Raptor went on sale in the summer of 2021, so yeah, the aforementioned timeframe seems to be the most likely.
Teased in February 2021 during the reveal of the V6-powered Raptor, the halo truck won’t feature a more aggressive Coyote V8 or the good ol’ 5.0 with a thumpin’ great supercharger on top. Everyone is looking forward to the supercharged 5.2 in the Shelby GT500, the so-called Predator engine.
With 760 ponies and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque on deck, it’s the most powerful engine offered by the Ford Motor Company in series production. It may soldier on with this title given the switch to electrified powertrain, and with the introduction of the F-150 Lightning, it’s possible the Raptor R represents a bittersweet sendoff to gas-guzzling V8 engines.
Stellantis, for example, has already confirmed the Challenger Hellcat and Charger Hellcat won’t survive past 2023. As for the Ford Motor Company, do remember the European division will be 100-percent electric in 2030.
