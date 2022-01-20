Big Barn Opens Up to Reveal Impressive Stash of American Classics, Rare Gems Included

From time to time, old barns open up to reveal classics that have been stored or forgotten for decades. But it's usually a one-at-a-time affair. Well, here's a massive barn that houses tens of dusty, old classics that are hoping to see the light of day soon.
Documented by YouTube's "Classic Car & Muscle Car," this barn's location is a mystery, but we do know that it's on a much larger property packed with more than 100 cars. But it's the barn containing dusty vehicles that caught our attention as it looks like the kind of place where time stood still.
The amount of dust covering these classics suggests that the cars were parked inside many years ago. And based on the way they look, it's safe to say that they were still running when they were locked in. And the contents of this barn are impressive.
Many of the cars you'll see here are pretty common and hail from the 1950s and 1960s. It doesn't matter if you're a Ford, Chevy, or Dodge guy, you'll find nameplates from all these companies parked in there. But more importantly, this barn is a mini-museum for discontinued brands.
Remember Edsel, the company that Ford failed to keep on the market for more than three years? Some call it the biggest automotive flop in history, but I'm a big fan of its quirky-looking cars. This barn is home to a Pacer, the rare full-size that was built for just one model year in 1958.
Then there's DeSoto, the Chrysler-owned marque that had more luck than Edsel and soldiered on from 1928 to 1961. If you're a fan of the Adventurer, DeSoto's most iconic nameplate, you'll see one in this barn as well.
But that's not all. The trip down the defunct automaker memory lane continues with Studebaker and a pair of really cool cars. One's an early 1950s Champion, while the other one is part of the famed Hawk line, either a Silver or a Power Hawk based on the fact that it has a B-pillar.
I also spotted a Nash Airflyte Ambassador (1949 to 1951), arguably one of the coolest looking automobiles of the era, and a Kaiser Manhattan. These cars are largely forgotten today, but the latter also stands out thanks to its heavily sculpted beltline and signature center dip on the windshield.
A second-generation Pontiac Deluxe rounds out the list of automakers that are no longer with us. And it's an early model too, the one with the really strange front grille that extends over the entire length of the hood.
The footage extends beyond the barn to show a large garage with much cleaner cars, including Cadillac Eldorados, a pair of Ford Thunderbirds, and a stunning early Chevy Impala in a white over red color combo.
But that's not all. Several more cars are parked out in the open on this property. Most of them are in fairly good condition, including the really old automobiles dating back to the 1920s to the 1940s. The collection also includes at least a pair of Ford Model Ts, but whoever owns this place is clearly a big fan of Cadillac luxury rigs.
Check it all out in the video below.
