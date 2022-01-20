Big Barn Opens Up to Reveal Impressive Stash of American Classics, Rare Gems Included

More on this:

1 Super-Rare 1969 Ford Mustang S-Code Saved After 45 Years in a Dirty South Dakota Barn

2 1962 Impala SS Stored in a Container for 40 Years Won't Say a Word About Its Engine

3 1966 Pontiac GTO Stored for 30 Years Reveals Unbelievable Mileage, Full Service History

4 1979 Jeep Cherokee Golden Eagle Gets Saved from the Crusher, Goes Off-Roading

5 This 3,000-Car Junkyard Is an Open Air Museum for the Zombie Apocalypse