Super-Rare 1969 Ford Mustang S-Code Saved After 45 Years in a Dirty South Dakota Barn

Finding a Mustang project car these days isn’t by any means mission impossible, but someone on Craigslist says they have something you won’t see anywhere else.
This is because their 1969 Ford Mustang is the only one in this configuration, and the Marti report they have framed comes to confirm this.
Let’s get through the essential tidbits and then discuss the overall condition of the car.
First of all, this Mustang was born with the S-code 390 (6.3-liter) 4-barrel engine paired with a 4-speed transmission. With 44,000 miles (close to 71,000 km), this Mustang also comes with a standard interior, fold-down rear seats, and factory tachometer and trip meter.
The condition, as anyone could easily figure out with a few clicks in the photo gallery, is challenging, to say the least.
Given it spent over 4 decades in a dirty South Dakota barn, the Mustang now comes with plenty of rust on the undersides. In other words, whoever buys this car should be ready for some serious patches, though the floors will most likely have to be replaced completely.
The matching-numbers engine under the hood still starts and runs with the help of a new fuel tank, but on the other hand, the carburetor needs to be rebuilt.
The seller, however, guarantees this isn’t by any means a rust bucket but a totally restorable Mustang that could end up being worth quite a small fortune. Indeed, given how rare it is, there’s no doubt someone would end up buying it, though it goes without saying the current condition could make many people look elsewhere.
The price could also be a shortcoming, as the owner isn’t willing to let the vehicle go for less than $30,000. The Mustang is parked in Las Vegas if you want to see it in person (and you should totally do this, as it’s the only way to determine more accurately what can still be saved and what needs to be replaced completely).
