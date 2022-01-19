1962 Impala SS Stored in a Container for 40 Years Won't Say a Word About Its Engine

The model year 1962 brought a rather subtle refresh to the Impala lineup, with the most notable styling change coming down to the convertible-style roof that eventually made its way to several other Chevrolet nameplates.
The Impala that we have here is at first glance the best way to figure out what the model year 1962 was all about, as the vehicle is said to come with everything original in a very restorable condition.
The photos, however, tell a rather different story.
This 1962 Impala SS looks like it’s been parked in a rather tight container, and its current shape isn’t necessarily the best. While some spots of rust can already be noticed in the pics, it’s hard to tell how much metalwork this Impala currently needs, as the images are mostly close-ups with the vehicle.
The container itself is so small it’s nearly impossible to take good photos, so any potential buyer is strongly recommended to go to Houston and see this Impala in the real life.
Born with an automatic transmission, air conditioning, and power steering, this Impala SS still has an engine under the hood. The only problem is that we know nothing about it, so it’s impossible to say if this unit still starts or not. But given this Impala has been in storage for over 40 years, you shouldn’t be too surprised if the engine is already locked up from sitting.
The owner says on Craigslist they’re not necessarily interested in selling the car but actually in a trade.
However, if someone really wants to this 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS, they’ll have to pay big bucks for it. Both the car and the container can be yours today for $25,000, and it goes without saying this is a very ambitious price that would probably make most people simply walk away.
