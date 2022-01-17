Blown Chevy Impala Drags 'Vert Donk Sibling for the First Big Wheel Title in 2022

Heavily customized full-size, body-on-frame RWD cars with a swaggering appearance and huge-diameter wheels wrapped in low-profile tires should always be called “hi-risers.” Or even “skyscrapers,” given their stance.
If one calls them “donks,” purists might get upset. Unless we are dealing with a fifth-generation, 1971 to 1976 model year Chevrolet Impala. In which case, it’s perfectly traditional to call them exactly that. Even better, it seems that we are dealing with “siblings” in the video embedded below.
They are “brothers from another mother,” though, as far as we can tell. But first, let’s talk about the background. It seems that what we have here might be a big-wheel example of the classic “grudge race” skirmish. We cannot vouch for that, as the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube does not say anything about that.
But it’s a race without ETs and trap speeds, and maybe that’s all the hint that we need. Along with the massive audience presence on and around the track. And it’s time to advocate safety once again, as these tracks should really not allow that many fans near untamed race cars.
So, let’s give a shout out to the Palm Beach International Raceway (based in Jupiter, Florida) officials: safety first, ladies and gentlemen, then eager audience fulfillment! Now, let’s see the contestants for what the description calls “the first Friday in 2022 big wheel donk title battle.” Well, if you are a fan of the genre, this one is clearly a treat.
In the left lane sits “Blue Magic,” which is – as one might have guessed – a blue-painted Convertible. On the other side is a crimson, blown piece of wonder – aka “Sugaman.” Both have what it takes to become donk kings, including the huge wheels, attitude, and desire to win the quarter-mile encounter.
Alas, only one of them came out on top (or rather sporting the victor’s green light), and we are not going to spoil the fun of finding out for yourself...
