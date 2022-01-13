Tuned Dodge Charger Drags Shelby GT500 and Hellcats, It Is Quite and Evenly Close

The rivalry between Mopars and Blue Ovals has been well documented and known for decades. Naturally, sometimes one of the competitors does not play the bone stock game. But all is fair in love and quarter-mile wars...
Logic dictates that an OEM Dodge Charger or Challenger SRT Hellcat would not stand a chance (unless the other driver has a dreadful day) against a factory 2020+ Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Only the Redeyes, Super Stocks, or Demons might take the honor.
But we are not dealing with any of them. At least according to the description provided by the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube. The blue Mopar “puppy” featured in the video embedded below is allegedly a “regular” Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody.
Fans, on the other hand, have easily identified the provenance of the aftermarket wonder in the comments. So, the suspicions run high that we are dealing with a heavily modded Charger. Nevertheless, everyone seems to fancy the idea of a four-door putting in some cool quarter-mile work.
So, without further ado, the first skirmish sees the blue Mopar duke it out with a black-and-white-striped GT500. Chances are the latter was stock... although one never knows, right? Anyway, the victory went towards team Mopar with a nail-biting-close ET of 10.34s versus 10.86s.
From the 0:40 mark, it’s all a Dodge affair. First, the blue Hellcat Charger meets a crimson Charger Hellcat and clearly shows who is the aftermarket boss: 10.44s run against an 11.84s pass. Last but not least, a Challenger SRT Hellcat sibling comes to solidify a quite evenly close string of results: 10.33s for the Charger, 10.76s for the Challenger.
Now, there is just one thing missing. Of course, that would have been a meteoric appearance from a General Motors representative. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be that night. Perhaps next time, we are going to get lucky and see a three-way Blue Oval, Mopar, GM feud...
