1971 Chevy Impala Vert Exercises Donk, Blower Veto Rights on Bronze Forgiatos

Judging something is a major human trait. But if automobiles could have passed assessments, then probably they would need their umpires. And this ‘71 Chevy might just qualify as one.
At least as far as the highly outrageous donk customization niche is concerned. Remember, not every hi-riser qualifies for this special label. Many are just members of the heavily-customized cult following that traditionally includes full-size, body-on-frame, RWD American cars.
Not necessarily just sedans. But also coupes and convertibles (aka “Verts”), these usually have substantially increased ground clearance. It is not for off-road purposes, but rather to allow the fitment of extreme, large-diameter, ostentatious wheels, and ultra-slim profiled tires. Oh, let’s not forget about the “potty training.”
That would be the ironical reference to the traditional suspension preference of letting the front ride higher than the rear, resulting in a particularly goofy nose-up stance. Alas, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. So, we are not going to hold it against anyone for loving these unique creations.
Still, we are going to imagine that it’s possible to give donk veto power to this 1971 Chevy Impala Convertible. It is part of the traditional fourth-generation roster of the legendary nameplate and is widely regarded by hi-riser purists as the epitome of a donk. And it’s not just because it was highlighted by the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato.
After all, they’re in the habit of presenting both stunning and “fugly” projects if they so happen to ride on their forged creations. Alas, it does get lots of points for hitting all the bullet highlights in the donk rulebook. Such as the stance, the bronze wheels, and the generally clean looks.
But the main reason we just could not pass the opportunity to show you this Impala resides up front, where a hood was supposed to exist. Now it’s notably absent to allow for the towering blower engine setup. One that allegedly started cold like a true V8 champion even after a year of neglect...
