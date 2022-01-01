Liberty Walk Aventador Is Ready for Trippin' With Roof Box and Bronze Forgiatos

JDM aficionados know very well that custom widebody Lamborghini Aventadors go hand in hand with Liberty Walk. But how do you stand out in a select, bespoke crowd of LWs?
The Japanese tuner is envisioned by many as the ultimate aftermarket outlet that “ruins” every cool whip out there. Kind of what Mansory does over in Europe, but with a Rising Sun twist that might help their creations seem less tacky, but just as outrageous.
Anyway, we all know that LW is not everyone’s cup of tea. But it also has become extremely fashionable among a certain crowd (again, just like Mansory). So, how do people dare to stand out at said extreme JDM tuning-aficionado parties?
Well, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato have social-media-traveled all the way to Japan to showcase this Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador ride. Naturally, the crazy widebody aerodynamic kit, which actually looks a bit subdued because of the very dark paintjob, is just part of the equation.
Another major element of success would be the matching-bronze Forgiato wheels, which clearly bode well for the colored body lettering. But that’s not all, because the owner – solely identified via his/her lb_aventa alias on social media and nothing else – has one final trick up the winged hero’s “sleeve.”
That would be this Aventador’s car top carrier. With a Liberty Walk widebody aero kit, shiny Forgiatos, and a roof box, it morphs into a Lambo that certainly looks ready for (almost) anything. Save for a quick run across a muddy off-road course, naturally.
But other than that, we can easily envision phenomenally successful road trips. Ones involving all sorts of fashionable clothes tucked inside the roof box, while the owner and a significant other enjoy the envious looks of passersby, or perhaps a feisty run up a mountain road. You know, one that would put to the test its marvelous, rumbling V12 engine.
Anyway, we all know that LW is not everyone’s cup of tea. But it also has become extremely fashionable among a certain crowd (again, just like Mansory). So, how do people dare to stand out at said extreme JDM tuning-aficionado parties?
Well, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato have social-media-traveled all the way to Japan to showcase this Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador ride. Naturally, the crazy widebody aerodynamic kit, which actually looks a bit subdued because of the very dark paintjob, is just part of the equation.
Another major element of success would be the matching-bronze Forgiato wheels, which clearly bode well for the colored body lettering. But that’s not all, because the owner – solely identified via his/her lb_aventa alias on social media and nothing else – has one final trick up the winged hero’s “sleeve.”
That would be this Aventador’s car top carrier. With a Liberty Walk widebody aero kit, shiny Forgiatos, and a roof box, it morphs into a Lambo that certainly looks ready for (almost) anything. Save for a quick run across a muddy off-road course, naturally.
But other than that, we can easily envision phenomenally successful road trips. Ones involving all sorts of fashionable clothes tucked inside the roof box, while the owner and a significant other enjoy the envious looks of passersby, or perhaps a feisty run up a mountain road. You know, one that would put to the test its marvelous, rumbling V12 engine.