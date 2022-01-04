This 1960 Chevrolet Impala Is What All Impala Barn Finds Hope to Become When Saved

“A beautiful mild custom with a brand new drivetrain and a killer stance” – that’s the catchphrase used to describe this seemingly pure Chevrolet Impala from the 1960s, but a close look at it quickly reveals that there’s nothing truly mild about it.
As one of the best-selling Chevrolets ever made, the Impala, no matter the year, is not exactly a rare car. One can find hundreds if not thousands of them for sale across America at any given time, in various states of disrepair.
But that doesn’t make them any less desirable, and people generally buy Impalas, including (or especially) barn find ones, with the goal of having them restored and customized, and later sold for a small profit. All the finished product has to have is something special about it, and the 1960 Impala example we have here seems to fit that description just fine.
Styled in a way probably most barn find Impalas dream of one day being styled, this one is listed for sale on Classic Car Studio with an asking price of $79,900. That may seem a bit high compared to what else is out there, but remember, a lot of work has gone into this one.
Sitting uncomfortably close to the ground thanks to the air ride suspension it was gifted with, the car rides on staggered Billet Specialties wheels, sized 18 and 20 inches. They carry the white exterior and red interior to wherever they need to go with backing from a crate engine of GM make, in this case, a 350ci unit 5.7-liter rocking Holley hardware, a GM intake, and a dual exhaust system.
The car shows just 8,400 miles (13,500 km) on the odometer since completion, as seen in the gallery above, even if the listing itself claims that's just 1.024 miles (1,648 km).
But that doesn’t make them any less desirable, and people generally buy Impalas, including (or especially) barn find ones, with the goal of having them restored and customized, and later sold for a small profit. All the finished product has to have is something special about it, and the 1960 Impala example we have here seems to fit that description just fine.
Styled in a way probably most barn find Impalas dream of one day being styled, this one is listed for sale on Classic Car Studio with an asking price of $79,900. That may seem a bit high compared to what else is out there, but remember, a lot of work has gone into this one.
Sitting uncomfortably close to the ground thanks to the air ride suspension it was gifted with, the car rides on staggered Billet Specialties wheels, sized 18 and 20 inches. They carry the white exterior and red interior to wherever they need to go with backing from a crate engine of GM make, in this case, a 350ci unit 5.7-liter rocking Holley hardware, a GM intake, and a dual exhaust system.
The car shows just 8,400 miles (13,500 km) on the odometer since completion, as seen in the gallery above, even if the listing itself claims that's just 1.024 miles (1,648 km).