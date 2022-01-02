Original 1960 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Nearly Mint Condition, Big Block as a Bonus

Chevrolet launched the first Impala back in 1958 as the top version of the Bel Air, but given the early success recorded by this new nameplate, it decided to promote it to a stand-alone series only a year later.
The second-generation Impala was therefore born in 1959, though it remained in production for just one more year, with a restyled model eventually introduced in 1961.
The 1960 Impala was sold with a mix of six-cylinder engines and V8s, so the base offering was the same 235 (3.8-liter) unit as before. This time, it was rated at 135 horsepower, which means the Impala was more or less a grocery-getter that perfectly played the role of a daily driver as well.
While the six-cylinder wasn’t exactly everybody’s cup of tea, it was just the best choice for someone looking for the Impala coolness in a more economical package.
The 1960 Impala that we have here was born with this 235 under the hood, and given the car has never been restored, the same engine is still there in charge of putting the wheels in motion. While it runs and drives very well, the Impala also sells with a 427 (7.0-liter) big-block as a bonus, though the Craigslist seller explains this engine needs to be rebuilt.
Other than that, it’s pretty clear this Impala looks really, really good. It’s not a perfect 10, but it’s not very far either. The original paint exhibits only small spots of normal wear and minor dings and dents.
The car is also complete, so no parts are missing. In other words, if you want an Impala that can be used for occasional weekend rides, this 1960 model is just the perfect choice. If you’re seeking more power, the extra big-block comes in handy.
Of course, you won’t be able to get this Impala and the big-block engine at a low price. The seller expects to get $32,500, though some other offers might also be considered.
