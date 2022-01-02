Someone Has Invented an OBD2 Adapter That Can Predict When Your Car Breaks Down

OBD2 adapters that help you read fault codes and get additional information on potential problems have been around for quite a while.
But someone on Indiegogo says they’ve invented something totally innovative.
It’s a new device that uses artificial intelligence to keep an eye on your car’s performance and health and therefore predict when certain problems could appear.
Called PINKIE, the new device is more or less an OBD2 adapter that must be plugged in all the time to track how your vehicle works. In a short description of the device, the inventor explains PINKIE integrates an ultra-low-power microprocessor whose purpose is to read all the data received through the OBD2 port in real-time, therefore being able to perform an instant analysis of the information.
Some data is transferred to the cloud, it seems, with PINKIE then turning to artificial intelligence to figure out if the collected data is a sign of a potential problem or not.
Unlike the rest of the OBD2 adapters on the market, PINKIE promises to make the provided analysis extremely easy to read, simply because it doesn’t necessarily rely on technical terms for the whole thing.
The companion app, which must be installed on a mobile device, creates a graphical representation of your car, with the potential problems detected by the device then displayed over a 3D model. Users can zoom in and out, rotate the car, and further inspect the potential problems before reaching out to a mechanic.
Without a doubt, the whole idea sounds cool, but it remains to be seen if PINKIE is really as accurate as of the developer promises. The crowdfunding campaign is yet to go live, as the project has been announced only a couple of days ago, so it’ll be interesting to see if this device reaches the funding goal or not.
