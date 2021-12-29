Here’s Another 1960 Chevrolet Impala Hoping for a Second Chance, Looking Good

Impala’s adventure in the automotive industry started in 1958 when Chevrolet had the brilliant idea to launch a special top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air using this moniker.
The Impala nameplate eventually became a stand-alone series only a year later, with the second-generation lineup remaining in production for only a couple of years. The second generation obviously inherited almost everything from the Bel Air, though the model year 1960 came with a series of changes that made it clear for everybody the Impala now had its own place in Chevy’s portfolio.
The GM brand built close to 512,000 Impalas for the model year 1960, and the engine lineup once again included both six-cylinder units and V8s.
The base V8 was the same 283 (4.7-liter) two-barrel from the previous year, this time developing 170 horsepower, while a four-barrel version produced 230 horsepower. In addition, Chevrolet offered no less than five different configurations of the 348 (5.7-liter), with the top unit generating 320 horsepower.
The Impala that we have here was indeed born with a V8 under the hood, but this doesn’t matter too much right now. This is because the engine is no longer there, as both the V8 and the transmission have been removed, most likely to be used on another Impala.
As you can tell from the photos shared by eBay seller flo-fli-9uq6yxprq, this 1960 Impala doesn’t come in its best shape, but it’s not a wreck either. There are indeed some signs of rust, and the interior is missing too, but other than that, it looks to be quite solid. And for a full restoration, this is really good news, though right now, this Impala seems a proper candidate for a restomod given the lack of an engine.
On the other hand, the car is ridiculously expensive, as the seller hopes to get no less than $15,000 for it, despite the missing parts. It remains to be seen if someone ends up paying that much for this Impala, as the listing is set to expire in less than a week.
