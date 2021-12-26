All-Original 1964 Chevrolet Impala with Surprisingly Low Mileage Needs Easy Restoration

The model year 1964 brought only subtle improvements to the Impala lineup, and the engine lineup was pretty much the same as on its predecessor.
The base offering was once again the 230 (3.7-liter) Turbo Thrift developing 230 horsepower, while the standard V8 was the already-popular 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo Fire rated at 195 horsepower.
The optional units included not only a 327 (5.3-liter) small block with either 250 or 300 horsepower but also a 409 (6.7-liter) big-block unit with three power outputs, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
The Impala that we have here might fail to impress Chevrolet diehards with the engine under the hood, but on the other hand, it hopes to catch everybody’s attention with pretty much everything else.
This 1964 Impala is an unrestored Impala that’s still 100 percent original, and eBay seller elpasoconnection explains even the paint is the one that came with the car 57 years ago. The interior is fully original too, and whoever ends up buying the vehicle will also receive the original owner’s manual and the warranty papers.
As you could easily guess, for a car this old, there are obviously the typical rust issues, but on the other hand, this Impala still seems to be fairly solid, requiring only small fixes here and there. As said, the engine under the hood isn’t necessarily impressive given it’s the six-cylinder unit offered on this model, but it’s still an economical choice that allows anyone to use this car as a daily driver.
The reading on the odometer is something you don’t see too often, as this car comes with just a little over 21,000 miles (less than 34,000 km) on the clock.
This Impala isn’t the cheapest you can find right now, though given it’s a complete 1964 model with everything still unrestored and fully original, the $15,500 price tag is somehow understandable. Some other offers, however, might also be taken into consideration.
