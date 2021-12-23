Restorable 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes One Engine Under the Hood, Second One as Bonus

Chevrolet Impala reached an all-time sales record in 1965 when it managed to become the first car in its domestic market to sell more than 1 million units in a single year.
While this was a fairly impressive achievement, everybody hoped the GM brand would be able to retain the strong sales towards the end of the ‘60s.
However, this didn’t happen, and partially to blame was Chevrolet’s decision to turn the Caprice into a stand-alone series that more or less ended up cannibalizing Impala’s market share.
Sales of the Impala SS also declined during the model year 1966, with Chevrolet building just a little over 119,00 units, down from over 243,000 cars a year before.
And yet, 1966 was still one of the best years for the Impala when looking at the whole package, and now’s your chance to own an example still featuring a restorable condition.
The Impala SS that you see here isn’t a new car, that’s very clear, though the interior is totally surprising. Its current shape is just wow, and the Craigslist seller explains the “rear and passenger seats looks like they have never been sat in.” The photos are the living proof in this regard, and we’re being told everything is as original as it gets, as nothing inside has ever been restored.
The engine that you’ll find under the hood right now is a 400 (6.5-liter) that runs and drives properly, and it’s paired with a Turbo 350 transmission. But on the other hand, this Impala SS also comes with a secondary V8, this time in the form of a 396 (6.4-liter) that has already received been rebuilt and is now ready to rock. In other words, the new owner will have to decide what engine to use on this Impala, though it goes without saying the choice won’t be easy.
If you want to be the one bringing this Impala back on the road, you need to pay $20,000 for the car.
